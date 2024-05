West Indies squad announced for T20I series against South Africa

KINGTON, Jamaica The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) Series against South Africa. This important series, ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starts on Thursday, May 23 at the iconic Sabina Park. The team has been preparing for this exciting and highly anticipated series with a training camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The selection panel has confirmed that Brandon King will be the interim captain for this series and Roston Chase as the interim vice-captain. King was set to lead the West Indies A-Team in the recently concluded T20 tour to Nepal before being withdrawn due to injury. Chase, who was appointed instead, led the A-Team to a series win against Nepal. The selection of West Indian men for the series is as follows: Brandon King (captain) Roston Chase (vice captain) Fabian Allen Alick Athanaze Johnson Charles Andre Fletcher Matthew Forde Jason Holder Akeal Hosein Shamar Joseph Kyle Mayers Obed McCoy Gudakesh Motion Romario Herder Hayden Walsh Jr. Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford will be added to the squad if their respective franchises fail to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran are both rested for the series and will join the squad on Monday, May 27 in Trinidad. The Lead Selector, the Most Honorable Desmond Haynes, spoke about the opportunities for members of the squad:

White Ball Head Coach Daren Sammy also commented on his goals for this series:

The team management unit for this series is: Daren Sammy – Head Coach Floyd Reifer – Assistant coach Rayon Griffith – Assistant coach Denis Byam – Physiotherapist Ronald Rogers – Strength and conditioning coach Rawl Lewis team manager Dario Barthley Team Media and Content Officer Avenesh Seetharam – Team Analyst Fitzbert Alleyne Team Masseuse Tickets for the T20I Series against South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica are now available to purchase online from the Windies Tickets service, at WINDIES MAP PORTAL. Fans who purchase online will benefit from a 20% discount off box office prices, with tickets ranging from the most premium seats with the best shaded views in the stadium to affordable standard seats or hill/field access. MATCH SCHEDULE T20I SERIES WEST INDIES v SOUTH AFRICA – May 1 May 23 T20I West Indies vs South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica 2:00 PM JT/3:00 PM ECT – May 25 T20I West Indies vs South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica 2:00 PM JT/3:00 PM ECT – May 3 May 26 T20I West Indies vs South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica 2:00 PM JT/3:00 PM ECT West Indies won the last T20 International played at Sabina Park against New Zealand in August 2022, marking the last time international cricket was played at this historic venue.

