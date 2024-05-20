Draws announced for the NCAA Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships





Stillwater, Okla. The draws for the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships were released Sunday by the NCAA, including opponents and times for four Texas Men's Tennis singles players in a field of 64, and the opponent for one doubles pair in a field of 32. In singles, which begins on Monday, May 20, senior 2 seed No. 2 Eliot Spizzirri will open with a familiar foe, as he will play No. 25 Filippo Moroni of Wake Forest, who he just defeated in the team semifinals on Saturday at 4:30 PM CT. Senior 5 seed No. 5 Micah Braswell will start at 6:00 PM CT against No. 50 Jeremy Jin of Florida, freshman No. 40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly plays No. 55 Samir Banerjee of Stanford at 4:30 PM CT, and sophomore No. 56 Jonas Braswell will face 9-16 seed No. 11 Murphy Cassone of Arizona State at 5:30 PM CT. No. 24 Spizzirri and senior Cleeve Harper will then begin on Tuesday, May 21 against JJ Bianchi and Jake Vassel of Boston College, at a time to be announced later. Spizzirri was named Big 12 Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, was first-team All-Big 12 in singles and doubles and posted a 29-4 overall record in singles, including 21-3 in doubles matches, while going 21-11 overall in doubles with both Harper and senior Siem Woldeab . Micah Braswell was also a first-team All-Big 12 in singles and is 37-2 in singles this year with a 21-0 mark in doubles matches. Bailly was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and has compiled a 21-3 overall record in singles since arriving in Texas in January. Jonas Braswell was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and is 16-6 overall in singles, including 8-3 in doubles, since transferring from Florida. Meanwhile, Spizzirri and Harper return to doubles after reaching the championship match last season and finishing second. Harper won the National Doubles Championship with Richard Ciamarra two years ago. The NCAA singles and doubles competition will be held May 21-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. All doubles matches are best-of-three sets with 10-point superbreakers played in lieu of a third set. 2024 NCAA Men's Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships Singles Round of 64 May 20 2 seed No. 2 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. No. 25 Filippo Moroni (WF), 4:30 PM CT

5 seed No. 5 Micah Braswell (UT) vs. No. 50 Jeremy Jin (UF), 6:00 PM CT

No. 40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT) vs. No. 55 Samir Banerjee (STAN) at 4:30 PM CT

No. 56 Jonas Braswell (UT) vs. 9-16 seed No. 11 Murphy Cassone (ASU), 5:30 PM CT Doubles round of 32 May 21 No. 24 Eliot Spizzirri / Cleeve Harper (UT) vs. No. 17 JJ Bianchi and Jake Vassel (BC), TBD

