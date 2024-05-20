



30 Under 30 List 2024: Asia's rising stars are making a significant impact in entertainment and sports, challenging stereotypes and inspiring their generation. The 30 Under 30 Asia Entertainment & Sports list highlights figures such as Voice of Baceprot, an all-female Indonesian metal band known for their fierce independence and advocacy. They are joined by the Japanese innovative Atarashii Gakko! and athletes such as weightlifter Park Hye-jeong and squash player Sivasangari Subramaniam. These young talents are redefining standards and gaining global recognition for their groundbreaking achievements. READ ALSO| List of the 10 highest paid athletes in the world 2024 30 under 30 in entertainment and sports 2024 Voice of Baceprot (VoB), an all-female, hijab-wearing Indonesian metal band, recently became independent after releasing their first album, “Retas,” last year. Band members Firda Marsya Kurnia (23), Widi Rahmawati (22) and Euis Siti Aisyah (23) are known for challenging stereotypes in their Muslim-majority country and are listed on the 30 Under 30 Asia Entertainment & Sports- list. This list features groundbreaking artists and athletes who are redefining standards and inspiring a new generation. Here's the full list: No. Name Profession Residence 1 Voice of Baceprot Metal band Indonesia 2 Vachirawit (clear) Chivaaree Actor Thailand 3 Aina the end Singer Japan 4 Atarashii Gakko! Girl group Japan 5 Jos Cavallo Football player Australia 6 Arpan Chandel (king) Rapper India 7 Pavithra Chari Singer-Songwriter India 8 Kokona Hiraki Skateboarder Japan 9 Lam San-tung and Wong Wai-chun Rowers Hong-Kong 10 Huang Yuting Athlete China 11 Dinara Punchihewa Actress Sri Lanka 12 Park Hye Jeong Athlete South Korea 13 Hwang Sunwoo Swimmer South Korea 14 I Kpop band South Korea 15 Kim Si-eun Actress South Korea 16 Ezekiel Molenaar Rapper Australia 17 Oh Sang-uk Fencer South Korea 18 Veronica Shanti Pereira Athlete Singapore 19 Mahalini Raharja Singer Indonesia 20 Roki Sasaki Basketball player Japan 21 Jess Hong Actress South Korea 22 Pan Zhanle Swimmer China 23 Sivasangari Subramaniam Squash player Malaysia 24 Sun Yingsha Table tennis player China 25 Atthaya Thitikul Golfer Thailand 26 Theara Thoeun Athlete Cambodia 27 Chuqin Wang Table tennis player China 28 Yin Ruoning Golfer China 29 Ami Yuasa Dancer Japan 30 Zheng Qinwen Athlete (Tennis) China In Bollywood, Dinara Punchihewa catapulted onto the competitive entertainment stage in 2018 thanks to her multifaceted efforts. She wrote, acted and directed her short film Maala to critical acclaim when it appeared at international film festivals and caught the attention of Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage. Vithanage promptly cast her talent in Gaadi – Children of the Sun (2019). Since then, Punchihewa has appeared in four more film productions. She graduated from Queen Mary University of London and went on to found Punchi Actors, a non-profit organization that aims to introduce children from disadvantaged backgrounds to theater and acting. READ ALSO| Top Richest Billionaires in India in 2024 Remark: The list is composed of Forbes compilation of 30 Under 30: Asia Class, carefully curated through an extensive process. The list is sifted through a large number of online entries, using insights from industry insiders and previous winners of the list. Recommendations poured in from various quarters. Potential candidates were rigorously vetted by the critical eyes of a panel of impartial domain experts. The assessment included a range of critical criteria, ranging from financial metrics such as funding and revenue to qualitative dimensions such as social impact, scale, ingenuity and future potential. READ ALSO| [Updated] Top 13 Richest Footballers in the World 2024: Net Worth, Career, Salary & More

