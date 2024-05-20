



STILLWATER, OK. Extending their stay in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Pepperdine women's tennis players Savannah Broadus , Janice Verdien And Lisa Zaar begin play this week in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Tournament at the Greenwood Family Tennis Center. The singles match starts for all three players on Monday, May 20, while Broadus and Tjen start the doubles match on Tuesday. Complete drawings and relevant links have not been announced by the NCAA; When released, they can be found on the women's tennis team schedule page at pepperdinewaves.com. Broadus, the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, earned a 9-16 seed and All-American honors and will open her second NCAA Singles Tournament against Miyuka Kimoto of Syracuse at 9 a.m. CT. Kimota, a junior from Oita, Japan, earned an at-large bid after going 10-8 at No. 1 for the Dutch in dual-match play. This season, she defeated then No. 3 Amelia Rajecki of NC State in straight sets and ultimately recorded two more top-30 wins in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Kimota is ranked No. 53 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association Singles Rankings. Becoming the third player under head coach According to Nilsson to reach the NCAA Singles Championship at least three times, Lisa Zaar begins her final week of college tennis against San Diego State's Andjela Skrobonja at 1:00 PM CT. Like Broadus, Zaar is a 9-16 seed; this is Zaar's second career All-American singles honor. Across Zaar is San Diego State senior Skrobonja, who earned the Mountain West Conference's at-large bid after leading the Aztecs with a 21-8 overall record and a 17-3 mark in dual-match play. The senior from Sombor, Serbia, was on a 10-match win streak early in the season and, coincidentally, came off the back of losing in straight sets to Broadus in the season opener and has consistently ranked atop the ITA Singles Rankings all season. Skrobonja is ranked number 98 in the latest ITA polls, but was ranked number 71. Earning an at-large bid after compiling a 19-3 record in dual-match play, Tjen will make her third NCAA Singles Tournament appearance (and second at Pepperdine) against Auburn's DJ Bennett at 4:00 PM CT. Earlier this season, Tjen defeated Bennett 6-4, 6-3 in Pepperdine's 6-1 win over Auburn on Feb. 23. After that loss, Bennett went on a nine-match win streak at third place, eventually compiling a 19-6 point mark in dual match play, including an 8-5 record against ranked opponents. Bennett is ranked number 64 in the latest version of the ITA Singles Rankings, but was ranked 34th this season. Although Broadus and Tjen originally earned the 2-seed, the Pepperdine duo moved up to the 1-seed because North Carolina sophomore Reese Brantmeier's season-ending injury eliminated UNC's top-ranked doubles team. Broadus and Tjen will face a familiar opponent in the first round: California's Mao Mushika and Hannah Viller Moeller, whom they have defeated three times this season. The fourth meeting between the two doubles teams will be on Tuesday, May 21 at a time yet to be determined. Unlike the regular season, doubles matches at NCAAs will have a best-of-three format, with no ads and a seven-point tiebreaker. A 10-point tiebreak will be played instead of a third full set. Broadus and Tjen's nationally ranked seed in the doubles tournament makes them the first doubles team in Pepperdine women's tennis history to become three-time All-Americans. The duo already has one of the best doubles careers in Pepperdine history with a 2022 ITA Fall National Championship doubles title, multiple top-5 rankings and a slew of victories over ranked opponents. This season, Broadus and Tjen have an overall record of 31-4 and have remained in the top four of the ITA doubles rankings all year long. They have 11 wins over other teams in the NCAA doubles field, including a win over two-seed Ange Oby Kajuru and Oklahoma State's Anastasiya Komar.

