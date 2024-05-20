Cricket News 2024 | Josie Dooley medically evacuated





Australian cricketer Josie Dooley has been medically evacuated from Hawaii after suffering a stroke during a post-season holiday. Dooley, who plays for South Australia and the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL, underwent emergency surgery before being flown from Hawaii to her hometown in Brisbane last week where she continues to receive treatment. The 24-year-old required urgent neurosurgical treatment in the United States, where she spent 30 days in hospital before being cleared to be transported home. READ MORE: Jasmine survived a double stroke. Now she's going for gold READ MORE: Eel faced with 'uncomfortable' coach call after 'terrible' reaction READ MORE: Wayne's promise to Dolphins prior to South's move Dooley's immediate prognosis was unknown, but it has been found to be the result of hydrocephalus – a condition caused by a build-up of fluid deep within the ventricles in the brain. The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) released a statement on Monday asking for privacy for Dooley and her family during this time. “On April 15, Josie was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when she suffered a stroke due to hydrocephalus and had to be flown to Honolulu to receive emergency neurosurgical treatment,” the SACA statement said. “After surgery, Josie remained in the neuroscience ICU at Queen's Hospital in Honolulu for 18 days before being transferred to a neurosurgical unit where she remained for an additional 12 days. Josie Dooley of the Melbourne Renegades bats. (Getty) “Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane where she was readmitted to hospital. “Josie is making progress in her recovery and would like to thank her family, friends and teammates for their love and support during this challenging time. “The Dooley family requests privacy at this time.” Dooley played 11 matches for South Australia during the 2023 domestic one-day competition, amassing a total of 285 runs. She made her WBBL debut in 2019 with the Brisbane Heat before making the move south to join the Renegades the following summer. Last season she played all fourteen matches as a wicketkeeper for the club. “Like many in the Australian cricket community, the Melbourne Renegades are thinking of our beloved team member, Josie Dooley, as she faces her current health battle,” the Renegades wrote in their statement. “Josie is a beloved member of our playing group and a fan favorite. We see her strength, dedication and spirit during the WBBL and we know this will carry her through this challenge. “We, along with the South Australia Cricket Association (SACA), are in close contact with Josie's family and are offering our full support during this time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/cricket/news-2024-australian-josie-dooley-stroke-medically-evacuated-hawaii-holiday-melbourne-renegades-wbbl/87dd4c24-6118-4529-8a1a-188a800c19d6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

