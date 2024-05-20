Former Miami cornerback Demetrius Freeney is committed to Arizona football





The Arizona Wildcats hosted several official visitors this weekend after spending the week on the road recruiting in multiple states. The fruits of that work are paying off in the form of numerous commitments. One such player announced his decision to play for the Wildcats on Sunday when Miami transferred the cornerback Demetrius Freeney made his commitment public. BREAKING: Miami Portal DB Demetrius Freeney ( @nolimit_meech ) has committed to Arizona, he tells me.

Freeney is a 60 (190 LBS) DB from San Leandro, CA. He chose the Wildcats over Utah State, New Mexico and more!

Welcome him home Wildcats fans!! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/jGxKwCleg7 Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) May 20, 2024 Freeney played only one season in Coral Gables. He appeared in three games and was primarily a special teams player by the end of the 2023 season. He recorded no statistics in those matches. He committed to the Hurricanes from the College of San Mateo, a school the Arizona staff is very familiar with, as a member of the class of 2023. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-1 Freeney had gone from 190 pounds 10 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The San Leandro, California product was ranked as a 3-star in the 247Sports JUCO Rankings. He came in as the No. 51 player nationally, No. 10 corner and the No. 14 player in the California JUCOs. He chose Miami over nine other offers, including Colorado, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma and San Jose State. Freeney was recruited to Miami by former Arizona safeties coach Jahmile Addae. Freeney entered the Portal on April 29 with reported offers from New Mexico, Western Illinois and Utah State. See below for his JUCO highlights. Freeney is Arizona's 10th transfer acquisition of the spring, fourth on defense and second to commit on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Wildcats were granted a lien from former Stanford edge rusher Lance Keneley.

