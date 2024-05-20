Draws released for NCAA Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships





Stillwater, Okla. The draws for the 2024 NCAA Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships were released Sunday by the NCAA, including opponents and times for two Texas Women's Tennis singles players in a field of 64, and the opponent for one doubles pair in a field of 32. In the singles, which begins on Monday, May 20, senior No. 20 Angel Rapolu will face No. 38 Carol Lee of Georgia Tech at 10:30 a.m. CT, while graduate No. 42 Sasnouskaya asked will play 8 seed No. 10 Alexa Noel of Miami at noon CT. Rapolu and Sasnouskaya will then compete together in doubles against Florida State's Victoria Allen and Amelia Bissett on Tuesday, May 21, at a time to be announced later. Junior Sabina Zeynalova was originally selected in singles, as were the pair of Zeynalova and senior Taisiya Pachkaleva for doubles, but they have withdrawn as Zeynalova continues to recover from an injury that kept her out for most of the second half of the season. This year, Rapolu was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in both singles and doubles with Sasnouskaya, while Sasnouskaya was a second-team honoree in singles. Rapolu was 35-6 overall in singles, including 18-3 in doubles matches, and Sasnouskaya posted an overall record of 22-13 and was 14-7 in doubles matches. As a doubles duo, they were 16-7 overall, all in dual match play, but compiled a 12-1 record after moving to No. 1 in the second half of the season. The NCAA singles and doubles competition will be held May 21-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. All doubles matches are best-of-three sets with 10-point superbreakers played in lieu of a third set. 2024 NCAA Women's Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships Singles Round of 64 May 20 No. 20 Angel Rapolu (UT) vs. No. 38 Carol Lee (GT), 10:30 a.m. CT

No. 42 Sasnouskaya asked (UT) vs. 8 seed No. 10 Alexa Noel (Miami), 12pm CT Doubles round of 32 May 21 No. 34 Malaika Rapolu / Sasnouskaya asked (UT) vs. No. 17 Victoria Allen/Amelia Bissett (FSU), TBD

