Canada beats Switzerland 3-2, United States beats Kazakhstan 10-1 at Hockey World Cup | National sports

PRAGUE (AP) Dylan Cozens scored two goals and had an assist to lift Canada past Switzerland 3-2 for its sixth victory in six games at the Ice Hockey World Cup on Sunday.
Canada leads Group A with 17 points, two more than the Czech Republic in second place, while Switzerland is one point back in third. The three teams had already secured a place in the play-off round.
Cozens scored six goals during the tournament and is tied with American Brady Tkachuk and Finn Oliver Kapanen.
Nick Paul also scored for Canada and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 20 saves, including a penalty, in the second period when the score was tied 2-2.
Cozens found the roof of the net on a power play 1:42 into the game to give Canada an early lead.
Switzerland responded with two goals.
Kevin Fiala pushed the equalizer past Binnington in the opening frame on a power play.
Romain Loeffel put the Swiss up 2-1 in the middle period with a slap shot from the blue line.
Cozens tied the score again at 2-2 from the top of the left circle on a power play.
Paul scored the winner for Canada on a power play, completing a series of passes by scoring in an open goal midway through the second.
Canada completes the preliminary round against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, after which Switzerland will take on Finland.
In group B, Latvia won 3-2 against Slovakia on penalties. The result sent the United States to the next round.
Tkachuk scored three power-play goals and added an assist to help the United States beat Kazakhstan 10–1.
The fourth win moved the Americans into second place in Group B with 13 points, one ahead of Germany and Slovakia with a match against Latvia, which has nine points, to be played in the preliminary round on Tuesday.
Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and four assists and became the United States' record scorer with 43 points, one more than Patrick Kane.
Matt Boldy scored twice and had four assists, Brock Nelson and Luke Kunin each had a goal and an assist, and Gavin Brindley and Kevin Hayes also scored.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 13 saves.
In a four-goal opening period, Tkatchuk tipped in a Zach Werenski shot on a power play to increase the U.S. lead to 2-0, and buried a rebound to make it 4-0 on a power play.
He completed his hat trick to extend the lead to 8-0 with a one-time shot from the right circle on another power play in the final period.
Alikhan Omirbekov scored the consolation goal for Kazakhstan when his team was 9-0 down.
In Group A, Austria defeated Norway 4-1 and is tied for fourth place with Finland.
The top four from each group advance to the play-off round.
