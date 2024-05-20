Top 9 Yandex Games (Free) You Should Play Right Now

Yandex Games is another online platform that offers many casual games for players to indulge in. With so many games spread across different categories and genres, choosing one and playing it can be a challenging task if you have no other way of gaming. In this article we have the best Yandex games based on the individual game ratings on the website for you. Every game mentioned in this list is fun to play and, in our experience, offers engaging gameplay.

World Table Tennis Tour

Start the list with a fun sports game Yandex games, Table Tennis World Tour. Initially you will be asked to select a country that you would like to represent in a table tennis tournament.

From then on, various competitions are waiting for you. All you have to do is score 11 points in each match and reach the top of the ladder.

How to play

The game replicates table tennis moves from the real world. Simply swing your racket with the cursor to serve and land the ball on the opponent's end.

Score 11 points in a game to achieve victory.

Play now

Our experience – This game offers a smooth gaming experience. Thanks to the perfect aiming sensitivity that the game offers, one can easily hit the table tennis ball. Each match lasts a few minutes, resulting in intense matches.

Battle between the red and blue agents

This is a platform fighter in which your goal as a player is to defeat your opponents by losing their health or knocking them off the platform. The game features three game modes: single-player, multiplayer and survival.

Choose one of your preference along with a weapon of your choice and start winning battles in an engaging and dynamic environment.

How to play

To play this popular game on Yandex Game, use the WASD or arrow keys to move your character around the platform.

From the start, you can choose from 31 unique weapons, such as a sword, gauntlet and Shuriken, to take into battle.

Just move in the direction you want to attack and the damage will be automatically dealt to your enemies.

Play now

Our experience – This is a classic stickman game that impressed with its numerous ways to tackle the opponent with different types of weapons.

DTA 8 – Summer

If you think the name of this game sounds like an all-time iconic game, you're not alone. Heavily inspired by Grand Theft Auto (GTA), DTA 8 – Summer is an open-world online game where you can freely roam the city, drive stolen cars, create chaos or complete challenges.

How to play

The control of DTA 8 – Summer is as follows:

WASD keys – Move or control the character

Mouse Curse – Change or change the camera angle

Left mouse button – Shoot a selected weapon

Shift – Run

Spacebar – Jump

The game can also be played on a mobile phone using the on-screen buttons.

Play now

Our experience – While DTA 8 – Summer doesn't offer the same game mechanics as its original inspiration, GTA, it is a fun and enjoyable online game that offers players an open world to explore, drive cars, pop heads using snipers and whatnot.

Five Nights at Freddy's Remaster

Yandex Games claims that this is the same point-and-click survival horror game from PC that was released in 2014. In this game you are appointed as a security guard at a pizzeria who must ensure that everything is safe in the restaurant during closing hours.

But Freddy Fazbear, a robot who is the main attraction of the place, can give you chills.

How to play

This is a survival game and in order to interact with the game elements, all you have to do is select and click items to make your way through the night.

The main goal is to keep an eye on Freddy Fazbear using the security cameras installed in different parts of the pizzeria.

Play now

Our experience – Having played this game on Android a few years ago, Five Nights at Freddy's Remaster on Yandex Games has the same charm as its mobile and PC counterparts. Give it a try if you have a knack for survival horror games.

Worm hunting

Ranked as a top game on Yandex Games, Worm Hunt is a casual game where you play as a worm in a narrow arena and battle it out to become the biggest and longest worm. Since the treats are scattered everywhere, you can simply consume them and other worms to move up the leaderboards.

How to play

With many game modes to choose from such as Timed, Endless and Gems Fever, the basic aim of the game is to eat the treat in your path and become the number one worm.

You can also interact with other worms to defeat them and win their dead spirits, which will increase the length of your worm.

Play now

Our experience – If you've ever played Snake.io, then this is the game worth checking out on Yandex Games. Unlike that game, Worm Hunt has a cartoonish theme that some may not prefer.

Disaster rivals

Next on the list is Ramp Rivals, a top-rated game in the Arcade category. To play it, first select a car from the start menu. Then speed your way through the given tracks and jump over the ramp at the highest possible speed to gain maximum points on the scoreboard.

How to play

Ramp Rivals only needs the arrow keys to speed up, turn and go backwards.

Make sure you overtake your rivals and avoid the huge obstacles to win the race and earn points.

Play now

Our experience – The environment and graphics of the car immediately looked good for an online game. As you progress through the levels, the gameplay becomes more intense and that's what the fun is all about.

Starr drops

Starr Drops is one of the highest rated games on Yandex Games and also happens to be a sleazy replica of the popular mobile game Brawl Stars. So if you like playing Brawl Stars and want to kill some free time, Starr Drops is worth checking out.

The game offers different game modes and characters to choose from, and the players must complete the objectives associated with each mode.

How to play

In Star Drops you can control your character with the WASD keyboard key, aim with the mouse cursor and shoot with the space bar.

Collect gems or power-ups in live matches to gain more power.

Play now

Our experience – As an avid player of Brawl Stars, I found this game humorous and fun at the same time. The best thing about Dropp Stars is that you can play in different game modes, which helps keep things fresh.

Solar energy

Next on the list is Solar Smash, an engaging simulator that allows players to destroy and ruin planets using a variety of powers and weapons, such as cosmic lasers, rockets, robot dragons and much more.

Destroy as many plants or moons as possible to unlock new weapons and new tasks. To make things seem devastating, the game indicates the population of the planet as you continue to destroy it.

How to play

All you need to play this unique Yandex game is a mouse. Just select a weapon from the right menu and tap the planet to attack. You can also rotate the planet 360 degrees to get a general idea of ​​the damage done.

Play now

Our experience – While the concept of Solar Smash is intriguing, the gaming experience is somewhat hampered by advertisements that appear approximately every four to five minutes. If you like space travel and science fiction, then this game is for you.

Ono classic cards

Feel like playing Uno but you have no one to play with, then this Yandex Games game is the solution for you. Ono Classic Cards follows the same rules and regulations as Uno and tries to provide the most authentic experience possible. Players must place cards of the same color or number in the center in a rotating manner and the one who gets rid of all his cards wins.

How to play

The game features simple tap-and-drag controls to place the corresponding cards in the center.

Our experience – The game has a unique art style and engaging gameplay. As long as you know the basics of Uno, you will definitely enjoy this game.

Play now

List of the best Yandex games worth checking out in 2024

GAMES YANDEX GAMES REVIEW CATEGORY World Table Tennis Tour 80/100 Sport Battle between the red and blue agents 89/100 Action DTA – 8 summer 75/100 Adventure Five nights at Freddy's 73/100 Horror Worm hunting 82/100 Arcade Disaster rivals 80/100 To race Starr drops 91/100 Casual Solar energy 76/100 Simulator Ono classic cards 71/100 Card

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I play the games available on Yandex Games offline?

The games on Yandex Games cannot be played offline as the games are online only and require an active internet connection.

What are the most fun and engaging games I can play on Yandex Games?

Yandex Games offers numerous games from different categories and genres. It even includes alternatives to classic titles like Five Nights at Freddy's, an Uno card game, and even a GTA-style open world game.

Are Yandex Games safe for children?

A rating is given for each game, which indicates for which age group the game is most suitable. You can find games for children aged six and over, or even for eighteen and over.