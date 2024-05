NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Qualifiers

INDIANAPOLIS–The following is a list of individuals from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference who will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The championship will be held May 23-25 ​​at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, SC , with Coastal Carolina University and Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance hosting. –The following is a list of individuals from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference who will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The championship will be held May 23-25 ​​at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, SC , with Coastal Carolina University and Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance hosting. 100-Meter Dash: Sam Blaskowski (UW-La Crosse); Davian Willems (UW-Oshkosh); Stefan Klechefski (UW-Eau Claire); Dylan Gramley (UW-Oshkosh); Ben Bojar (UW-Whitewater) 200-Meter Dash: Sam Blaskowski (UW-La Crosse); Luke Schroeder (UW-La Crosse); Londyn Little (UW-Oshkosh); Rashaad Henderson (UW-Oshkosh) 400-Meter Dash: Chase Doornink (UW-La Crosse) 800-Meter Run: Braedon Gilles (UW-Stevens Point); Cael Schoemann (UW-La Crosse) 1,500-Meter Run: Steven Potter (UW-Oshkosh); Michael Madoch (UW-La Crosse); Justin Krause (UW-Whitewater); Derek Penzkover (UW-Stevens Point) 5,000-Meter Run: Christian Patzka (UW-Whitewater); Gunner Schlender (UW-Whitewater); Adam Loenser (UW-La Crosse); Grant Matthai (UW-La Crosse) 10,000-Meter Run: Isaac Wegner (UW-La Crosse); Gunner Schlender (UW-Whitewater); Corey Fairchild (UW-La Crosse) 110-Meter Hurdles: Luke Schroeder (UW-La Crosse) 400-meter hurdles: Dirk Lueck (UW-La Crosse); Josiah Ziebell (UW-Eau Claire) 3,000-Meter Steeplechase: Christian Patzka (UW-Whitewater); Adam Loenser (UW-La Crosse); Joey Sullivan (UW-La Crosse); Mason Brown (UW-La Crosse); Mason Shea (UW-Eau Claire); Caden Schneider (UW-Platteville); Jayden Zywicki (UW-La Crosse); Elias Ritzke (UW-La Crosse) 4×100 meter relay: UW-Oshkosh (Joey Kean, Nolan Milas, Londyn Little, Davian Willems); UW-Eau Claire (Sam Piontek, Nick Odom, Connor Jankuski, Stefan Klechefski); UW-La Crosse (Sam Blaskowski, Paul Lough, Spencer Reichart, Ethan Turbeville) 4×400-meter relay: UW-La Crosse (Collin Conzemius, Addison Hill, Jacob Hohman, Caden Pearce); UW-Oshkosh (Rashaad Henderson, Charlie Nolan, Matthew Eiden, Londyn Little); UW-Eau Claire (Kevin Eisenzimmer, Colin McClowry, Jacob Eickhoff, Josiah Ziebell) High Jump: Caleb Cornelius (UW-Oshkosh); Kyle Wisniewski (UW-Oshkosh); Casey Ploederl (UW-Stevens Point); Nathan Andringa (UW-La Crosse); Lawson Davis (UW-Stout) Pole vault: Andrew Tumminaro (UW-La Crosse); Jonathon Zell (UW-La Crosse) Long Jump: Joshua Rivers (UW-Oshkosh); Jack Roeber (UW Stout); Londyn Little (UW-Oshkosh); Triton Schmidt (UW-La Crosse) Triple Jump: Shelvin Garrett II (UW-Whitewater); William Cady (UW-La Crosse); Jack Roeber (UW Stout); Ian Lillquist (UW-Stevens Point); Jordan Hall (UW-Whitewater) Shot Putting: Yakob Ekoue (UW-Eau Claire); Isaiah Isom (UW-Oshkosh); Gage Stankiewicz (UW-Eau Claire); Austin Rennhack (UW-Stevens Point); Ben Youngworth (UW-La Crosse) Discus: Yakob Ekoue (UW-Eau Claire); Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville); McKade Jelinek (UW-Platteville); Nate Karau (UW-Stout); Gavin Fritsch (UW-Oshkosh) Hammer: Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville); Yakob Ekoue (UW-Eau Claire); Connor Walechka (UW-Stout) Decathlon: Mitch Stegeman (UW-Eau Claire); Charlie Nolan (UW-Oshkosh); Brandon Dick (UW-Stout); Aden Sears (UW-Oshkosh); Jacob Balcome (UW-River Falls); Max Foland (UW-Eau Claire)

