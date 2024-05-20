



GPF officers honored by RHTYSC NAMILCO/Thunderbolt Flour Cricket teams Kaieteursport – Four outstanding and dedicated police officers from the Rose Hall Town Police Department were honored last Friday as the Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt flour cricket teams hosted their annual law enforcement program tribute. The presentation took place in the conference room of the newly built Rose Hall Police Station and was attended by club directors of police officers Hilbert Foster and Robby Kissoonlall, along with several club members. Those honored with the 2024 Tribute to Heroes award were Corporal 23743 Mingo Adams, Corporal 20643 Bourne, Constable 22287 Archibald and Constable 26550 Alder. Secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the tribute program for law enforcement officers is one of many organized by the club in recognition of unsung heroes in the municipality of Rose Hall and the old county of Berbice. The Tribute to Heroes program began in 2013 when the RHTYSC cricket teams honored the medical workers at Port Mourant Public Hospital. Over the years, the program has expanded to include postal workers, teachers, retired educators, municipal workers, firefighters and students. Foster, who also served as Chairman of the Berbice Cricket Board, noted that it is not often in Guyana that we recognize and honor public servants for the services they provide to the general public. The winners of the Tribute to Heroes program are selected by their supervisors based on their commitment, honesty, relationships with colleagues and the general public and years of dedication. Foster congratulated the four winners on a job well done and urged them to continue working hard to protect the Township from criminal elements. He called on the management of the police station to lay special emphasis on the sale of illegal drugs to youths in the Township. The club secretary obliged the RHTYSC to assist the police as much as possible. The officer in charge of the Rose Hall Station, Sean Mentore, stated that the winners deserve to be honored and to thank the RHTYSC for being good friends with the Rose Hall Police Department. The club and the police department also agreed to work closely to see dozens of young people from the area become part of the Bakewell/Busta Cricket Academy, which starts on July 8 at the Area H ground. Each of the winners received a certificate of excellence with trophy frame, a medal and two special gifts, including a gift back from Mike's pharmacy. The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour under-21 and First Division teams are sponsored by the National Milling Company of Agricola in East Bank Demerara. The First Division team is the leading side in Berbice and has dominated the level over the years and has produced several national players including Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Clinton Pestano, Sharmaine Campbell, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Keith Simpson. among other things. In total they are RHTYSC has produced 122 players for Berbice and Guyana. The club has won a total of 121 tournaments at all levels since its founding in 1990. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/05/20/gpf-officers-honoured-by-rhtysc-namilco-thunderbolt-flour-cricket-teams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos