No. 12 Men's Rowing concludes the Eastern Sprints
WORCESTER, Mass. Three boats competed in the grand finals for the 12th-ranked Boston University men's rowing team during the Eastern Sprints on Sunday (May 19) at Lake Quinsigamond.
Temperatures hovered around 50 degrees and occasionally reached 60 degrees. Winds reached about seven miles per hour to the southwest as morning rain left the area.
BU's fourth Varsity 8+, sent through Hanna Noguchi and brushed over Philip of Marsanich, started the day ahead of BU and was the first team to advance to the grand final after finishing second in the heat with 5:51.488, four seconds behind Yale. In the grand final, the Terriers battled with Penn and Syracuse for fourth place, with the Quakers taking that spot by two seconds ahead of BU, who crossed the line in 5:57.896.
The Terrier Third Varsity 8+, controlled by Peter Adams and brushed over Hurst Thompson, went toe-to-toe with Princeton, who fended off BU in the heat of the morning. BU advanced to the grand final with a second-place time of 5:41.739 and then placed sixth in the grand final in 5:51.638.
From there, BU's Varsity 8+, powered by Emily Slawin and brushed over Bowen de Gouw, defeated Navy and Holy Cross in the third heat with a time of 5:38.107 to advance to that afternoon's Petite Final. There, BU and Dartmouth battled for the spot, although the Big Green was first and the Terriers second in 5:37.148.
In the Second Varsity 8+ the Terriers, led by Jimmy Smith, were surpassed Ali El Sayed, finished third in 5:36.511, after a close race between Harvard and Syracuse. BU, Brown and Penn battled for first place in the Petite Finale, where the Terriers placed third in 5:41.348. That was just over two seconds behind the winning Bears team.
BU achieved a Grand Final victory in the Varsity 4+, powered by Lucas Stroh and brushed over Max Honingbeen. The Terriers crossed the finish line in 6:33.721, almost four seconds ahead of second-place Harvard.
The Terriers turn their attention to the 2024 IRA National Championship Regatta, set for May 31 to June 2 at Lake Mercer in West Windsor, NJ.
RESULTS
Varsity 8+
Heat 3
- Brown 5:28,219
- Yale5:32.415
- BU 5:38,107
- Navy 5: 43,057
- Holy Cross 5:47.125
Small final
- Dartmouth 5:35,298
- BU5:37.148
- Cornell5:41.904
- Navy 5: 43,516
- Columbia 5:44,946
Second Varsity 8+
Heat 2
- Harvard5:33.375
- Syracuse 5:33,559
- BU5:36.511
- Columbia 5:48.575
- Wisconsin 5:50,269
Small final
- Brown 5:39.072
- Penn 5:40,268
- BU5:41.348
- Cornell 5:47,965
- Columbia 5:50,097
- Navy 5: 51,491
Third Varsity 8+
Heat 1
- Princeton 5:40.911
- BU5:41.739
- Syracuse 5:43,507
- Wisconsin 5:58,469
- Georgetown 6:07.919
Grand finale
- Princeton 5:39,776
- Harvard5:42.062
- Yale 5:43,158
- Dartmouth 5:47,142
- Brown 5:47,922
- BU5:51.638
Fourth Varsity 8+
Heat 1
- Yale5:47.592
- BU5:51.488
- Cornell 5:57,438
- Georgetown 6:09,778
- Wisconsin 6:11,326
Grand finale
- Yale5:45.614
- Brown 5:47,256
- Dartmouth 5:52,758
- Penn 5:56,260
- THIS IS 5:57,896
- Syracuse 5:59,432
Varsity 4+
Grand finale
- BU6:33.721
- Harvard6:37.307
- Cornell6:42.605
- Columbia 6:50,585
- Georgetown 7:11,103
LINEUPS
Varsity 8+
Bow Jan Because
2 Maxwell Kreutzelman
3 Grant Gwadz
4 Caleb Schwartz
5 Jan Tichy
6- Andrea Carando
7- Ethan Veldman
Heart attack Bowen de Gouw
Cox Emily Slawin
Second Varsity 8+
Bow Ian Varga
2 Stefan Scornavacca
3 Tukker Thomas
4 Coach Unsworth
5 Nicholas Ringelstein
6- Finn Berkhout
7- Nicolo Bizzozero
Heart attack Ali El Sayed
Cox James Smith
Third Varsity 8+
Bow Billy Sanders
2 Ian Thornell
3 Ian Doud
4 Andrea Garbo
5 Jack Mitchell
6- George Kreidler
7- Dylan Fagiani
Heart attack Hurst Thompson
Cox Peter Adams
Fourth Varsity 8+
Bow Barringer Lovaas
2 Seamus Dallman
3 I am Sebastian
4 Daniel Malecki
5 Owen Loeb
6- Wynant Hubbard
7- Ian Hedin
Heart attack Philip of Marsanich
Cox Hanna Noguchi
Varsity 4+
Cox: Lucas Stroh
Bow: Dimitrios Papazoglou
2: Marino Kerler
3: Timothy Lockwood
Stroke: Max Honeybon
|
