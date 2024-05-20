



WORCESTER, Mass. Three boats competed in the grand finals for the 12th-ranked Boston University men's rowing team during the Eastern Sprints on Sunday (May 19) at Lake Quinsigamond. Temperatures hovered around 50 degrees and occasionally reached 60 degrees. Winds reached about seven miles per hour to the southwest as morning rain left the area. BU's fourth Varsity 8+, sent through Hanna Noguchi and brushed over Philip of Marsanich , started the day ahead of BU and was the first team to advance to the grand final after finishing second in the heat with 5:51.488, four seconds behind Yale. In the grand final, the Terriers battled with Penn and Syracuse for fourth place, with the Quakers taking that spot by two seconds ahead of BU, who crossed the line in 5:57.896. The Terrier Third Varsity 8+, controlled by Peter Adams and brushed over Hurst Thompson , went toe-to-toe with Princeton, who fended off BU in the heat of the morning. BU advanced to the grand final with a second-place time of 5:41.739 and then placed sixth in the grand final in 5:51.638. From there, BU's Varsity 8+, powered by Emily Slawin and brushed over Bowen de Gouw , defeated Navy and Holy Cross in the third heat with a time of 5:38.107 to advance to that afternoon's Petite Final. There, BU and Dartmouth battled for the spot, although the Big Green was first and the Terriers second in 5:37.148. In the Second Varsity 8+ the Terriers, led by Jimmy Smith, were surpassed Ali El Sayed , finished third in 5:36.511, after a close race between Harvard and Syracuse. BU, Brown and Penn battled for first place in the Petite Finale, where the Terriers placed third in 5:41.348. That was just over two seconds behind the winning Bears team. BU achieved a Grand Final victory in the Varsity 4+, powered by Lucas Stroh and brushed over Max Honingbeen . The Terriers crossed the finish line in 6:33.721, almost four seconds ahead of second-place Harvard. The Terriers turn their attention to the 2024 IRA National Championship Regatta, set for May 31 to June 2 at Lake Mercer in West Windsor, NJ. RESULTS Varsity 8+ Heat 3 Brown 5:28,219 Yale5:32.415 BU 5:38,107 Navy 5: 43,057 Holy Cross 5:47.125 Small final Dartmouth 5:35,298 BU5:37.148 Cornell5:41.904 Navy 5: 43,516 Columbia 5:44,946 Second Varsity 8+ Heat 2 Harvard5:33.375 Syracuse 5:33,559 BU5:36.511 Columbia 5:48.575 Wisconsin 5:50,269 Small final Brown 5:39.072 Penn 5:40,268 BU5:41.348 Cornell 5:47,965 Columbia 5:50,097 Navy 5: 51,491 Third Varsity 8+ Heat 1 Princeton 5:40.911 BU5:41.739 Syracuse 5:43,507 Wisconsin 5:58,469 Georgetown 6:07.919 Grand finale Princeton 5:39,776 Harvard5:42.062 Yale 5:43,158 Dartmouth 5:47,142 Brown 5:47,922 BU5:51.638 Fourth Varsity 8+ Heat 1 Yale5:47.592 BU5:51.488 Cornell 5:57,438 Georgetown 6:09,778 Wisconsin 6:11,326 Grand finale Yale5:45.614 Brown 5:47,256 Dartmouth 5:52,758 Penn 5:56,260 THIS IS 5:57,896 Syracuse 5:59,432 Varsity 4+ Grand finale BU6:33.721 Harvard6:37.307 Cornell6:42.605 Columbia 6:50,585 Georgetown 7:11,103 LINEUPS Varsity 8+ Bow Jan Because 2 Maxwell Kreutzelman 3 Grant Gwadz 4 Caleb Schwartz 5 Jan Tichy 6- Andrea Carando 7- Ethan Veldman Heart attack Bowen de Gouw Cox Emily Slawin Second Varsity 8+ Bow Ian Varga 2 Stefan Scornavacca 3 Tukker Thomas 4 Coach Unsworth 5 Nicholas Ringelstein 6- Finn Berkhout 7- Nicolo Bizzozero Heart attack Ali El Sayed Cox James Smith Third Varsity 8+ Bow Billy Sanders 2 Ian Thornell 3 Ian Doud 4 Andrea Garbo 5 Jack Mitchell 6- George Kreidler 7- Dylan Fagiani Heart attack Hurst Thompson Cox Peter Adams Fourth Varsity 8+ Bow Barringer Lovaas 2 Seamus Dallman 3 I am Sebastian 4 Daniel Malecki 5 Owen Loeb 6- Wynant Hubbard 7- Ian Hedin Heart attack Philip of Marsanich Cox Hanna Noguchi Varsity 4+ Cox: Lucas Stroh Bow: Dimitrios Papazoglou 2: Marino Kerler 3: Timothy Lockwood Stroke: Max Honeybon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/5/19/mens-rowing-no-12-mens-rowing-wraps-up-eastern-sprints.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos