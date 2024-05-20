Memorial Day specials, margaritas and more Valley savings for the whole family





Do you want to treat yourself and save some money at the same time? Here are some of the best deals and freebies in the Valley this week, 20-26. View more offers and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper! Savings on Memorial Day Broken Yolk Cafe recognizes veterans from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Veterans can receive a 50% discount on their order as a thank you for their service.

recognizes veterans from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Veterans can receive a 50% discount on their order as a thank you for their service. ZTejas : Arizonans can pre-order Fajitas and Ritas, giving guests the option of taking home marinated chicken, beef or a combination of fajitas, seasonal rice, black or borracho beans, chips and salsa. This package serves four people for $65, and you can order online. There will also be 32-ounce containers of margaritas available in four different flavors.

: Arizonans can pre-order Fajitas and Ritas, giving guests the option of taking home marinated chicken, beef or a combination of fajitas, seasonal rice, black or borracho beans, chips and salsa. This package serves four people for $65, and you can order online. There will also be 32-ounce containers of margaritas available in four different flavors. French cafe Madeleine is offering a signature picnic lunch box with chicken salad, butter croissants, fresh fruit salad, tomato basil pesto pasta and four chocolate chip cookies starting at $42.99 for Memorial Day weekend. The weekend-long offer can be redeemed by ordering online, via the app or in-store. Restaurants, shops and more offers Macayos Mexican food : On May 26, guests can get a 16-ounce Grande Margarita de Macayo for just 78 cents!

: On May 26, guests can get a 16-ounce Grande Margarita de Macayo for just 78 cents! Cinnaholic Queen Creek : To celebrate the opening on Friday, May 24, members of the Queen Creek community can enjoy one of Cinnaholics' delicious cinnamon rolls for just $2 from 10am to 2pm, limit one roll per guest!

: To celebrate the opening on Friday, May 24, members of the Queen Creek community can enjoy one of Cinnaholics' delicious cinnamon rolls for just $2 from 10am to 2pm, limit one roll per guest! Tasting room of LDV winery : On May 25, guests can enjoy $5 off the Taste of LDV Wine Flight all day long.

: On May 25, guests can enjoy $5 off the Taste of LDV Wine Flight all day long. white castle : This May, receive $25 gift cards for just $19.21 as a tribute to the founding year of 1921. Between May 25 and 27, receive $3 off any Crave Clutch or 20 Sliders, redeemable with the code CLUTCHDEAL in the app or a digital coupon available on White Castles social media channels.

: This May, receive $25 gift cards for just $19.21 as a tribute to the founding year of 1921. Between May 25 and 27, receive $3 off any Crave Clutch or 20 Sliders, redeemable with the code CLUTCHDEAL in the app or a digital coupon available on White Castles social media channels. Johnny Rocket : To promote Mental Health Awareness Month, throughout the month of May, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free milkshake for yourself too! Get the freebies here.

: To promote Mental Health Awareness Month, throughout the month of May, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free milkshake for yourself too! Get the freebies here. Johnny Rocket

Tipsy egg: Celebrate Mimosa Monday at Tipsy Egg by buy one, get one mimosa!

Celebrate Mimosa Monday at Tipsy Egg by buy one, get one mimosa! Maricopa County Animal Care and Control currently offers $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies – they cost $150).

currently offers $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies – they cost $150). Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials weekdays from 3pm to 6pm, including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses and $5 beer.

Try new happy hour specials weekdays from 3pm to 6pm, including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses and $5 beer. Buca di Beppo has happy hour weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has happy hour weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. red Robin offers 50% discount on children's meals every Wednesday. The deal is valid for dine-in and online ordering with promo code KIDSMEAL50. Learn more here.

offers 50% discount on children's meals every Wednesday. The deal is valid for dine-in and online ordering with promo code KIDSMEAL50. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go makes Tuesdays more exciting with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO's Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday, like a free order of three Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entree, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

makes Tuesdays more exciting with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO's Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday, like a free order of three Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entree, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Macayos Mexican food: Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials are offered Monday through Friday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Saturday and Sunday from open to 3:00 PM. Reverse happy hour is available daily from 8:00 PM to close. Offers include souvenir mug refills worth $3, beer for $4, cocktails and margaritas worth $5, and food options from $6-10. Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at [email protected]. Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring ID and get a $2 discount! (1510 S. Watson Rd. #B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring ID and get a $2 discount! (1510 S. Watson Rd. #B102, Buckeye, AZ) Bee Four peaks, Teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30 at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe.

Teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30 at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe. Peter Piper pizza : 10% discount on entire purchase for veterans all year round with valid ID.

: 10% discount on entire purchase for veterans all year round with valid ID. Teachers can access the Museum of Illusions on Tuesday with a teacher ID displayed in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesday with a teacher ID displayed in person at the exhibit. Mykes pizza: There is a 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans all year round.

There is a 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans all year round. Morning squeeze: There is a 10% discount year-round for active military and veterans at the three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

There is a 10% discount year-round for active military and veterans at the three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Mike D's famous funnel cakes : Teachers can get a 20% discount on each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot – southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get a 20% discount on each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot – southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam: Teachers can get a 20% discount on the best available rates at the Valley resort. Learn more, Click here. Things to do D-Backs Ballpark Summer Pass : Get access to all 40 home games for just $179 from June through August.

D-Backs are bringing back a discounted summer game pass

: Get access to all 40 home games for just $179 from June through August. Free pickleball clinics : Nature Made hosts free pickleball clinics at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday mornings in May. Register for your place and view the full program here.

: Nature Made hosts free pickleball clinics at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday mornings in May. Register for your place and view the full program here. The Pickleball Room in Glendale offers free introductory lessons to learn the popular sport! Classes are scheduled and limited to the first eight people to register for each class. View the class schedule and register here.

in Glendale offers free introductory lessons to learn the popular sport! Classes are scheduled and limited to the first eight people to register for each class. View the class schedule and register here. Museum of Illusions celebrates students in May! Students can receive $4 off admission (walk-in only) by showing their student ID at the door (discount applies to adult tickets only).

celebrates students in May! Students can receive $4 off admission (walk-in only) by showing their student ID at the door (discount applies to adult tickets only). Tempe Youth Transit Pass: Children aged 6 to 18 can get free transit passes to use the light rail, tram and Valley Metro buses. Passes are valid from June 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Buy one here. Videos in the player above show other ways our Smart Shopper team can save you money! Check out the latest from ABC15's Smart Shopper:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc15.com/news/smart-shopper/deals-memorial-day-specials-margaritas-and-more-valley-savings-for-the-family The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos