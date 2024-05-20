Wildcats Punch Ticket to Super Regionals with 9-4 win over Villanova





Next game: in the state of Oklahoma 24/05/2024 | 5:00 PM Be able to. 24 (Fri) / 5:00 PM bee State of Oklahoma History FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arizona advanced to the 17th Super Regional with a 9-4 victory over Villanova on Sunday afternoon and a sweep of the Fayetteville Regional. Four home runs lifted Arizona to victory in the regional final led by Dakota Kennedy who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and drove in three RBI. Emily Schepp And Allie Skaggs each hit solo home runs for the Cats. In the first inning, Skaggs drove in Arizona's first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to score Regan Shockey . Arizona jumped out to a four-run lead after three runs in the second inning. Kaiah Altmeyer hit a grounder to bring in the first run and Kennedy hit a two-run home run, her 12th home run of the season. The Cats scored three more in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead over Villanova. Skaggs hit a solo homer to lead off the inning and Tayler Biehl hit a two-RBI triple, her third of the season. Villanova scored four in the fourth, cutting Arizona's lead after a pair of RBI singles and a two-run double. Arizona scored two in the fifth to take a 9-4 lead over Villanova. Schepp led off the inning with a solo home run (her sixth of the season) and Kennedy hit her second home run of the game and 13th of the year. Aissa Silva secured the win for Arizona with a strikeout to end the game. Miranda Stoddard got the start and pitched three innings, giving up the first two runs to Villanova. Brooke Mannon came in relief and allowed two runs in the fourth before Silva took over in the circle. Silva finished the game with 3.1 innings and held Villanova scoreless on two hits to get the win and improve to 22-5. Next one Arizona will take on fifth-seeded Oklahoma State for Super Regionals starting Friday, May 24 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2024/5/19/softball-wildcats-punch-ticket-to-super-regionals-with-9-4-win-over-villanova.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos