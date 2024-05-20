Sports
Drawings are being made for the Mumbai Indians, Trinidad and Tobago cricket academy
Sport
Newsday
Gregory MCBURNIE
Architectural drawings have already been prepared for the Mumbai Indians' cricket academy, which will be built in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Prime Minister first announced a few weeks ago that the team, owned by the Indian Ambani family, had approached the government to hold talks about building a cricket academy in TT.
Dr. Rowley said a 30-acre parcel across from Trincity Mall, along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, was made available for the academy's construction.
Speaking to the media on Sunday after returning from a trip to India, Rowley said he had visited the Mumbai academy in India and was pleased with what he saw.
I was out with Akash Ambani, who literally showed me the three fields in Mumbai. I was taken to see what they did at the academy. They have an academy there and this is what we come up with here. Something not on the same scale, but the same concept.
Rowley said there is no idea yet of the cost of the academy, but preparations for the project are well underway.
An architect was sent here a few weeks ago when we had the first discussions. The cost wouldn't be determined until you get the architectural renderings and some cost calculations, (but) they're almost able to provide us with the first set of drawings that they want to pursue.
He said discussions in the meantime are focusing on organizing the necessary paperwork to ensure the land is available quickly.
What is happening right now is that the lease is being finalized here in Trinidad for the land. There is a small subcommittee of the cabinet that deals with this. The investigation is, I believe, ongoing or completed.
He said critics may question the decision, but TT can play a role in elevating West Indian cricket and he believes this academy can help with that.
We didn't play enough cricket. We don't have enough facilities. Were not modernized and were not technically sound. All these things require money. And these demands take place in that game at that scale.
So an economy in TT that is funded by Indian investment that produces cricketers in TT is not only to our advantage but could also be an important piece of the puzzle in West Indian cricket. Because the whole point is to give our youth the opportunity to show talent in the systems that we have now, to nurture that talent and have that talent available.
Rowley noted that cricket is now a multi-billion dollar industry and there is no harm in TT being part of it.
Cricket as it exists today offers opportunities that did not exist before. Cricket is a multi-billion dollar business today and it is an area where we have some strengths and we need to leverage them to be part of this international business.
He said the game needs nurseries to produce players for the many professional leagues around the world such as Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England and India. He added that supplying players for these competitions will benefit West Indian cricket.
We will ensure that TT plays its role in supporting, strengthening and growing West Indies cricket as we want to participate in this multi-billion dollar industry.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsday.co.tt/2024/05/20/drawings-underway-for-mumbai-indians-tt-cricket-academy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo holds bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka during WWF Summit 2024
- Find the latest coastal chic looks at Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile boutiques in Las Vegas – Las Vegas Magazine
- Drawings are being made for the Mumbai Indians, Trinidad and Tobago cricket academy
- Indian Elections 2024: Google Doodle celebrates 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections | India News
- News Binge: all the stories from the last week in one place
- US warns Google and Meta of risks of Chinese repair ships tampering with undersea internet cables
- Decoding politics: As Narendra Modi targets Naveen government, what is the case with missing keys to Jagannath temples, Ratna Bhandar? | News from the political pulse
- Launch of new Saudi production company 3SIX9 Studios in Cannes
- Wildcats Punch Ticket to Super Regionals with 9-4 win over Villanova
- Check out the upcoming festival, new music, and fun facts in entertainment news
- ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leader Sinwar
- Imran acquitted on May 9, Azaadi March cases