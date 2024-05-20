Drawings are being made for the Mumbai Indians, Trinidad and Tobago cricket academy

Sport

Dr. Keith Rowley. PHOTO BY VENESSA MOHAMMED – Venessa Mohammed

Gregory MCBURNIE

Architectural drawings have already been prepared for the Mumbai Indians' cricket academy, which will be built in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister first announced a few weeks ago that the team, owned by the Indian Ambani family, had approached the government to hold talks about building a cricket academy in TT.

Dr. Rowley said a 30-acre parcel across from Trincity Mall, along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, was made available for the academy's construction.

Speaking to the media on Sunday after returning from a trip to India, Rowley said he had visited the Mumbai academy in India and was pleased with what he saw.

I was out with Akash Ambani, who literally showed me the three fields in Mumbai. I was taken to see what they did at the academy. They have an academy there and this is what we come up with here. Something not on the same scale, but the same concept.

Rowley said there is no idea yet of the cost of the academy, but preparations for the project are well underway.

An architect was sent here a few weeks ago when we had the first discussions. The cost wouldn't be determined until you get the architectural renderings and some cost calculations, (but) they're almost able to provide us with the first set of drawings that they want to pursue.

He said discussions in the meantime are focusing on organizing the necessary paperwork to ensure the land is available quickly.

What is happening right now is that the lease is being finalized here in Trinidad for the land. There is a small subcommittee of the cabinet that deals with this. The investigation is, I believe, ongoing or completed.

He said critics may question the decision, but TT can play a role in elevating West Indian cricket and he believes this academy can help with that.

We didn't play enough cricket. We don't have enough facilities. Were not modernized and were not technically sound. All these things require money. And these demands take place in that game at that scale.

So an economy in TT that is funded by Indian investment that produces cricketers in TT is not only to our advantage but could also be an important piece of the puzzle in West Indian cricket. Because the whole point is to give our youth the opportunity to show talent in the systems that we have now, to nurture that talent and have that talent available.

Rowley noted that cricket is now a multi-billion dollar industry and there is no harm in TT being part of it.

Cricket as it exists today offers opportunities that did not exist before. Cricket is a multi-billion dollar business today and it is an area where we have some strengths and we need to leverage them to be part of this international business.

He said the game needs nurseries to produce players for the many professional leagues around the world such as Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England and India. He added that supplying players for these competitions will benefit West Indian cricket.

We will ensure that TT plays its role in supporting, strengthening and growing West Indies cricket as we want to participate in this multi-billion dollar industry.