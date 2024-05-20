Sports
Shocking twist in tennis star Camila Giorgi's retirement after landlord makes accusations
Camila Giorgi is accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay six months' rent before fleeing to the US.
The tennis star, 32, confirmed her shock retirement from the sport earlier this month.
Having not played since March, Giorgi initially made no public reference to her retirement.
She eventually confirmed the news on Instagram after appearing on the International Tennis Integrity Agencies website as a retiree.
It was later claimed by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport that the former world number 26 had fled to the United States after being wanted for questioning by Italian financial police.
According to investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Florence, Giorgi and her family have several gaps related to unfiled tax returns.
Before leaving Italy for the US, Giorgi lived in a rental property in Calenzano, Tuscany.
Now, speaking to La Repubblica, her former landlord has made a series of claims against her.
The landlord claims that Giorgi had six months of unpaid rent and that she took furniture with her when she left.
The landlord claimed about the tennis star and her family: they made half of our furniture disappear.
Persian carpets, beautiful furniture, even an antique half-ton table. We are talking about damage between 50 and 100 thousand euros.
In addition to Giorgi, her father Sergio, mother Claudia and brothers Leandro and Amadeus are also said to have left for the US.
The landlord then claimed to have been in contact with Sergio since their departure.
They added: I wrote to him that they should at least give us back our things. He reacted with disdain and said they were objects of little value.
A hateful behavior, for those like me who have suffered economic but also emotional damage.
I don't know how much is true or how much Camila owes the state, but I do know what he owes us.
These objects are part of my mother's and my life: I want them back, at least so badly, as we have lost hope because of the thousands and thousands of euros in overdue rent.
Last week, Giorgi wrote on her Instagram Story: Please trust this Instagram for truthful information.
To my dear fans: I am happy to formally announce that I am retiring from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years.
I cherish all the wonderful memories. There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I look forward to sharing more information about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.
It is a joy to share my life with you, and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila.
She also posted a seemingly undisturbed mirror selfie in her story.
In addition to peaking at world number 26, Giorgi reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2018.
Her last appearance on the WTA Tour came in Miami in March, where she lost 6-1, 6-1 to world champion Iga Swiatek.
In addition to tennis, Giorgi also has a passion for fashion.
She has done a lot of modeling work, including posing in luxurious lingerie.
