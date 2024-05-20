Preview: Indian Junior Men's Team tour of Europe





~The Indian junior men's hockey team will play five matches in three countries~ New Delhi, May 19: The Indian junior men's hockey team is all set to begin their tour of Europe on Monday as part of their preparation for the upcoming international season. With matches scheduled for May 20, 22, 23, 28 and 29, players will look to make the most of the opportunity to hone their skills. The Indian junior men's hockey team, led by Rohit, with Shardanand Tiwari named as vice-captain, will play matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as part of Hockey India's initiative to help the team gain exposure and build experience. The goalkeeping department will be led by Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Manoj Yadav and Talem Priyo Barta have been picked as defenders. Ankit Pal, Roshan Kujur, Bipin Billavara Ravi, Mukesh Toppo, Manmeet Singh and Vachan HA form the midfield. The forwards named in the squad are Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Dilraj Singh and Gursewak Singh. The Indian junior men's hockey team will play their first match against Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium on May 20 before playing the same opponents in Breda, Netherlands on May 22. They will then play against the Dutch club team Breda Hockey Association Push in Breda on May 23, followed by a match against Germany on May 28 in Germany. The Indian Colts will then return to Breda to play Germany again in their final match of the tour on May 29. After a preparatory camp in Bengaluru, where the players worked together on different aspects of the game, they will try to execute their strategies on match day. The tour is of enormous importance for the team ahead of the coming season. They will see it as an opportunity to test themselves against top teams from other parts of the world and gain insight into what works for the team and what can be added to the repertoire. Speaking ahead of the tour, Captain Rohit said: “Our main aim would be to implement our strategies as a team and see how we can work on them against good opponents. We will also see it as an opportunity for each of us to determine how we can develop our game. It's a great opportunity for all of us to gain some important exposure ahead of the season.” “We've all been training here together for a while. We know everyone's game very well and know what we need to do to get the best out of each other. We will use this tour to evaluate our strengths and weaknesses and see what would work best going forward,” said vice-captain Shardanand Tiwari, sharing his captain's sentiments. The Indian junior men's team will play their first match against Belgium on May 20 at 8:30 PM IST.

