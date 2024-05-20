Cincinnati heads to Lexington for the first rounds in the East

Hendrik Lenhardt Assistant, Communications and Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI The University of Cincinnati's track and field program will make the short trip to Lexington, Kentucky, this week to compete in the 2024 NCAA East First Rounds at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex.

//NCAA EAST FIRST ROUND (Wednesday-Saturday)

A total of 13 Bearcats qualified for the NCAA East First Round in 14 different events and will attempt to claim their spot at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

For individual event entries, the top 48 declared student-athletes were admitted to the first round competitions. The top 12 finishers from each event advance to the NCAA Championships. The full list of first round qualifiers can be found here.

The East First Round runs from Wednesday, May 22 to Saturday, May 25. The men's first round will be held on Wednesday and Friday, while the women's events will be held on Thursday and Saturday. The full event schedule can be foundhere.

Fans can follow all of Lexington's action through found live resultshere.The meeting will also be streamedESPN+.Fans looking to attend the early rounds can find ticket information herehere.

Two Bearcats already punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships as freshmen Juliette Laracuente-Huebner (heptathlon) and juniors Dominique Hall (decathlon) were announced as qualifiers last Thursday.

Both used record performances at the Big 12 Championships to earn their qualifying marks. Laracuente-Huebner broke the school record, scoring 5,637 points as she finished fourth overall. Hall recorded the second-best decathlon point total (7,649 points) in program history as he finished second overall.

// CINCINNATI NCAA EAST FIRST ROUND PARTICIPANTS

Ladies (Thursday and Saturday)

Hannah Connell 110m hurdles

Davenae Fagan 400m / 200m

Hannah Jackson Hammer throwing

Annika Kinley High jump

Abby Knouff Pole vaulting

Ghost Morgan – High jump

Men (Wednesday and Friday)

Justin Abrams – Pole vaulting

John Gutierrez – Shot put

Naquille Harris 100m

Robert Hart – Long jump

Shit Morrison 400m

Noah Thomas Hammer throwing

Tyler Wirth 1,500 m

//NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFICATIONS

Dominique Hall decathlon

Juliette Laracuente-Huebner Heptathlon

// MORE ABOUT THE ATHLETES

Eight of the 13 qualifiers in the Eastern first round earned All-Big 12 honors at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Justin Abrams , Noah Thomas , Robert Hart , Davenae Fagan And Hannah Connell will all make their first career appearance as Bearcats at the meet.

Robert Hart has the highest East Region individual event ranking of any Bearcats this season, as he ranks eighth in the men's long jump. Hart posted the second-best long jump mark (7.82m) in school history earlier this season. He earned All-Big 12 honors after finishing fifth at the conference championships.

The high jumping duo of sophomores Ghost Morgan and junior Annika Kinley make another first round appearance. Morgan will be making her second appearance at the meet and is currently ranked ninth in the region with a mark of 1.80m / 5' 11″. She recently received All-Big 12 honors after placing fifth overall at the Big 12 Championships.

Kinley will appear at the meet for the third time in a row. Kinley advanced to the NCAA Championships last season, where she finished 21st overall.

Tyler Wirth returns to the NCAA First Rounds in the 1,500m for the third year in a row. Wirth stepped up his game in his final season as a Bearcat, breaking the school record in the 1,500 meters earlier this year with a time of 3:39.58. His record time also ranks 11th in the region.

Wirth also qualified in the 5,000 meters (13:49.51) and is just one of two Bearcats who will compete in multiple events during the meet.

In her second year as a Bearcat, junior Abby Knouff achieved her best outdoor performance of her career when she cleared 4.21 m / 13' 9.75″ at the Big 12 Championships and placed fifth overall. Knouff advanced to the NCAA Championships last year, but did not compete .

Senior Naquille Harris returns to the East First Rounds for the second time in his 100m career. Last year he finished in 33rd place in the overall rankings. Harris matched his personal best time of 10.18 at the Clark Wood Invitational, the second fastest time in school history.

Taking the lead in the women's sprinter group is a first-year phenomenon Davenae Fagan , who qualified in both the 200 meters and the 400 meters. Fagan joins Wirth as the only Bearcats to qualify in multiple events.

Fagan earned All-Big 12 honors in the 400 meters after running a time of 52.73, the second fastest time in school history. Her qualifying time in the 200 meters broke the record book as her score of 23.44 is the fifth fastest in school history.

After spending the past four years at USF, senior Hannah Connell will make her second career appearance at the meet as she qualified in the 100 meter hurdles. Connell's last appearance at the meet was in 2022, where she finished 15th in the 100m hurdles and competed on the 4x100m and 4x400m teams for USF.

At the Big 12 Championships, Connell clocked a personal best of 13.42 in the 100-meter hurdles and earned All-Big 12 honors as she placed sixth overall.

Completing the qualifying sprinters is senior Shit Morrison who will run the men's 400 meters this weekend. Morrison posted his fastest time of the season at the Big 12 Championships with a time of 46.56. He turned 40 last seasone overall in the 400m at the meet.

A two-time NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championship qualifier from Pikeville (Ky.), graduate student Noah Thomas will make his East First Round debut in the men's hammer throw. Thomas has set a new personal best in his last four meets, including launching a throw of 61.92 meters at the Big 12 Championships, the second-best throw in program history.

Seniors Hannah Jackson And John Gutierrez will represent the throwing group at the competition together with Thomas. Jackson qualified in the women's hammer throw with a score of 58.53 m/192' and placed fourth overall at the Big 12 Championships. Jackson placed 26e overall at last year's regional.

Gutierrez makes his second appearance in the men's shot put. He qualified with an outdoor personal best of 18.32 m / 60' 1.25″, the third best throw in program history. Gutierrez placed 32nd in last year's East First Round.