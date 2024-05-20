Sports
Josie Dooley: Australian cricketer suffers a stroke while on holiday in Hawaii – and she's only 24
- Melbourne Renegades player medically evacuated
- Spent 30 days in hospital due to shock health problem
Australian cricketer Josie Dooley is being treated in a Brisbane hospital after being medically evacuated from Hawaii, where she suffered a stroke while on holiday and spent 30 days in hospital.
Dooley, 24, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL and state cricket for South Australia, required emergency neurosurgical treatment in the US before being cleared to fly home.
The South Australian Cricket Association released a statement on Monday outlining Dooley's situation and confirming she is continuing to undergo treatment.
Josie Dooley (pictured right playing for Queensland) had to be airlifted to hospital in Honolulu on April 15 when she suffered a stroke.
The Melbourne Renegades WBBL star (pictured right) was then evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane where she is progressing in hospital
“On April 15, Josie was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when she suffered a stroke due to hydrocephalus and had to be flown to Honolulu for emergency neurosurgical treatment,” the statement said.
'After surgery, Josie remained in the neuroscience ICU at Queen's Hospital in Honolulu for 18 days before being transferred to a neurosurgical unit where she remained for another 12 days.
'Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane, where she was readmitted to hospital.
“Josie is making progress in her recovery and would like to thank her family, friends and teammates for their love and support during this challenging time.
“The Dooley family requests privacy at this time.”
Dooley played 11 games for South Australia in the domestic one-day competition last year, scoring 285 runs. She also played all 14 games for the Renegades in the WBBL.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-13436781/Josie-Dooley-Aussie-cricket-star-stroke-holidays-Hawaii-WBBL.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Yellowstone actor Dabney Coleman dies at 92
- Josie Dooley: Australian cricketer suffers a stroke while on holiday in Hawaii – and she's only 24
- Nuggets' title defense ends in stunning fashion against Wolves: We had the opportunities
- Reduce the risk of “thunderstorm asthma” during the summer
- Akshay Kumar says his son Aarav left home at 15, wears second-hand clothes and has no interest in Bollywood: he's a very simple boy | Bollywood News
- Insights from economic development leaders
- UK: Positive news for press freedom defenders after Assange granted leave to appeal
- A UK interest rate cut is possible this summer, the Bank of England's deputy said. interest rate
- Vitruvian plans to build a 27-unit building in Hollywood
- Cincinnati heads to Lexington for the first rounds in the East
- One of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's classic dresses goes up for auction
- USPTO Seeks Appointments for Patent and Trademark Public Advisory Committees