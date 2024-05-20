Josie Dooley: Australian cricketer suffers a stroke while on holiday in Hawaii – and she's only 24

Australian cricketer Josie Dooley is being treated in a Brisbane hospital after being medically evacuated from Hawaii, where she suffered a stroke while on holiday and spent 30 days in hospital.

Dooley, 24, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL and state cricket for South Australia, required emergency neurosurgical treatment in the US before being cleared to fly home.

The South Australian Cricket Association released a statement on Monday outlining Dooley's situation and confirming she is continuing to undergo treatment.

Josie Dooley (pictured right playing for Queensland) had to be airlifted to hospital in Honolulu on April 15 when she suffered a stroke.

The Melbourne Renegades WBBL star (pictured right) was then evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane where she is progressing in hospital

“On April 15, Josie was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when she suffered a stroke due to hydrocephalus and had to be flown to Honolulu for emergency neurosurgical treatment,” the statement said.

'After surgery, Josie remained in the neuroscience ICU at Queen's Hospital in Honolulu for 18 days before being transferred to a neurosurgical unit where she remained for another 12 days.

'Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane, where she was readmitted to hospital.

“Josie is making progress in her recovery and would like to thank her family, friends and teammates for their love and support during this challenging time.

“The Dooley family requests privacy at this time.”

Dooley played 11 games for South Australia in the domestic one-day competition last year, scoring 285 runs. She also played all 14 games for the Renegades in the WBBL.