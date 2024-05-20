ESPN updates Georgia football rankings in Top 25 poll after spring

Spring training has come and gone. The transfer portal window is open and closed. Heading into the summer, there is finally some roster stability around college football.

I think when spring ball ended for us, it gave me the opportunity to take a break and take a deep breath once the portal ended. That was April 30, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said during a recent appearance on the Paul Finbaum Show. This month of May has been great so far. Our players are taking their final exams. They are on a break, we are on a break, it is no longer possible to switch schools. The window we are in now is good.

Now that most of the spring dust has settled, ESPN has updated its Top 25 rankings for the 2024 college football season.

Even after Alabama, Texas and Ohio State all made big additions through the transfer portal, Georgia is still at the top. Not so much because of the eight newcomers through the transfer portal, but because of the stars the Bulldogs have developed over multiple seasons.

Quarterback Carson Beck is primed for a big season and will be surrounded by plenty of playmakers and what should be one of the sport's best offensive lines, ESPN's Mark Schlabach wrote. Replacements will need to be identified in the interior defensive line and in the secondary, but that has not been an issue in the recent past. Mykel Williams, who will play more outside linebacker this season, appears ready to break out as a pass rusher.

Williams had a dynamic performance in Georgia's spring game, coming away with an interception. He had perhaps his best game of the 2023 season against Florida State, where he spent more time as an outside linebacker for the Bulldogs.

Williams has had 4.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons. He appears poised to break that mark during his junior season.

I thought he had a really good spring from a leadership and toughness standpoint. He didn't get many reps, Smart said after the spring game at Georgia. The boys have been starters for two years. But it will be an opportunity to get Ty more reps when we come back in the fall, continue to elevate Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and then Justin Greene. We have some defensive ends that can spell him. He was a factor today.

Schlabach acknowledged Georgia's tougher schedule. The Bulldogs have road games against No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 7 Alabama. Georgia will also play No. 15 Tennessee and No. 16 Clemson next season.

Smart is already well aware that many will use the upcoming schedule as a reason to doubt Georgia.

Some people will think there are things wrong with us. “We have a very difficult schedule,” Smart said. In our conference, we play three top-15 teams on the road. That is heavy. But we have a good football team. We have a very consistent football team. We always say it: they were built to last in Georgia. We don't want to be a one hit wonder.

Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson on August 31. The game is scheduled for a noon ET kickoff on ABC.