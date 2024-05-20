The unique challenges and rewards of tennis on clay

PARIS – In her 12eThroughout his season on the Hologic WTA Tour, Madison Keys has become something of a clay connoisseur.

The 29-year-old American recently described the subtle differences in the burnt sienna-tinged dirt that covered the courts in Madrid and Rome last month. The clay up high in Spain, she said, is powdery, almost smooth. In Rome, closer to sea level, it is coarser, sandier, denser and stickier.

But in the end, Keys said, it's the same for everyone.

It sounded more like a wine clinic regarding terroir – the natural environment, including soil, topography and climatic conditions – that determine how grapes grow and ultimately what wine tastes like.

At Roland Garros, where the main tournament starts on Sunday, the terroir plays more like Rome. About 80 tons of red clay have been delivered in the next two weeks. It comes from a single factory in Oise, about 100 kilometers north of Paris. In the 1880s, the Renshaw brothers covered their withering lawns in Cannes with crushed terracotta, and that has evolved into today's configuration: a pile of 80 centimeters of crushed gravel, coal residues, white limestone – with one to two millimeters on top of broken brick.

The dichotomy of clay

Clay is the most physically demanding surface and at the same time the most open to creativity.

The rallies tend to last longer because clay dilutes the power. And over the course of seven games, the balls pick up more and more dirt, making them heavier and harder to hit through the field. Slices are rewarded on clay and, because traction is generally difficult, drop shots pay out more.

Many players will tell you that they think Roland Garros is the most difficult Grand Slam to win, and the numbers bear this out. Only four champions are still active: three-time winner Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep. Wimbledon has five active winners, the Australian Open six and the US Open seven.

Artists mold clay into pottery and sometimes into sculpture. In the sport of tennis, it is the clay that shapes these performers. You can see their footprints – sometimes fluid movements, other times abrupt, jagged cuts – across the canvas.

Jessica Pegula, who finished the 2023 season in the Top 5 in both singles and doubles, grew up playing on green clay. It's not as shifty and slow as red clay, but as the players said in Charleston this year, it's halfway through the transition from hard court to red.

Even as a young player, Pegula felt comfortable on the green clay, but it took time to understand what worked. Clay is not as easy as hard courts; you need to think more about the point construction, use off-speed high balls more often. As she applied these tactics – and improved her overall game – Pegula began to see success on clay.

“I became a better tennis player, handled the ball earlier, used the angles a little more and changed the pace a little more,” she said. And that can really help you on clay.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to Pegula, the biggest obstacle was not only the physical challenges of clay, but also the mental one.

Just accept that you won't always get great bounces, she said. Maybe the circumstances are a little weird, but you just have to figure it out.

For me that was the biggest change. Like, “Okay, I'm not going to hate clay season.” You just have to go within and embrace it.

More time and space

When you grow up playing on clay, as Ons Jabeur did in Tunisia, there is no fear, no doubt anymore. The key, she said, is dividing the action of a single shot into three different phases.

Try sliding first, work on the slide, Jabeur said. And then try sliding and hitting. Once you've done that, slide, hit and return to the center of the court. That is it.

That sounds harsh, one reporter objected.

Jabeur shook her head emphatically.

It's not, she said. I'll teach you in five minutes on the field – it's easy.

Jabeur isn't a power player, so she appreciates the extra time clay gives her to recover. It also places fewer demands on her chronically painful knee. Clay gives her various skills a little more time and space to breathe.

Elina Svitolina has won two titles at four different tournaments, two of which were on clay. She traveled through Rome in the years 2017-2018, and Strasbourg in 2020 and 2023. Like Swiatek, she moves so smoothly, so fluidly that sometimes it does not seem as if the surface beneath her is shifting.

You must always come first, your balance must always come first, Svitolina said. Because if you make a misstep on hard courts, it's still fine, because you have a lot of grip on your shoes. Here you have less grip, which means you may slide a little more here and there.

You may lose your balance and lean back. That's why you should always be at the front, taking small steps to get the best chance to slide and be ready for the photo. So movement is key.

Patience is crucial

In today's era of quick-strike tennis, clay is the court leveler.

That could explain some of history's surprising results at Roland Garros. Anastasia Myskina (2004), Francesca Schiavone (2010), Ostapenko (2017) and Krejcikova (2021) all won their first and so far only major title in Paris.

Patience – and the ability to adapt your game to the slower, longer rallies – are key.

Maria Sharapova broke through on the grass of Wimbledon as a 17-year-old and went on to score her second and third majors titles at the US Open in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008. Four years later she completed her personal Grand Slam title. , winning at Roland Garros. Her 2014 earned her a pair of titles on clay, the most for her on any surface.

Christian/Corbis via Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka, primarily a power player, also made the necessary adjustments. Her winning percentage on clay (70.0) is now almost identical to her success percentage on hard courts.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam hard-court singles champion, won three matches in Rome to push her career mark over .500 to 25-24.

Swiatek, the other active player with four majors, grew up in Poland and played on clay year-round. It always felt comfortable and usually effortless, which is why it is her favorite surface.

“I wouldn't say there was a learning curve because that was my style of play,” Swiatek said. Obviously I just needed some time to work on it. But I don't remember having any practice with footwork on clay. It was always very natural for me.

That could explain her three titles at Roland Garros before the age of 23rdbirthday, which falls on May 31. Swiatek lost to Elena Rybakina in the Stuttgart semifinals but is the favorite to lift a fourth French Open championship trophy in June. And don't forget: this is a bonus year for clay. Tennis at the Summer Olympics is played at Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff is most celebrated for winning last year's US Open, but it's easy to forget that her first major final at Roland Garros came in 2022. She was only 18 and lost to Swiatek. Gauff's record at the French Open is an amazing 15-4, and she has reached at least the quarterfinals three years in a row.

To be honest, I don't feel like I've had much of a learning curve, Gauff said. For me it was just learning how to do better on other surfaces. All my first championships, except the Grand Slams, were on clay.

Indeed, she turned heads in 2018 when she won the girls' junior title at Roland Garros, beating compatriot Caty McNally in three sets. At 14, Gauff was the youngest player in the draw – and the youngest champion in a quarter of a century.

Just grind it out

Although a lot of attention is paid to the transition from hard court to clay, there is still a layer here that is not visible to the naked eye.

Martina Navratilova, who won a staggering 59 major titles in three disciplines, remains an astute observer of the game. Shell is present in Paris as an analyst for Tennis Channel.

Sure, the clay is red, but you're talking about very different circumstances, she said recently from her home in South Florida. Stuttgart is very static indoors. Madrid, it's at height and the ball is flying. Rome and Paris are more normal.

The weather, especially in Paris, can make things far from normal. The latest 10-day forecast showed potential rain on six of those days. When it is sunny, the balls move more freely. When it's cloudy and cooler, things go slower. When it rains, they sometimes continue playing.

The solution? Adjust string tension.

We didn't have that option when I was playing; you couldn't string your racket in 15 minutes, Navratilova said. Nowadays they are constantly tinkering with the strings.

Another thing, especially for the bigger hitters, is that you have to change your game plan because you can't recover as quickly as you can on hard courts. For me it was more difficult to get on the net. Once you're pushed wide, you can't claw back to get the next volley.

However, for players used to short points, it's important to remember what got you there.

It is important to build up the point and not rush it, said Maria Sakkari. But at the same time you have to be aggressive. It's just that those openings don't happen that often.

Taylor Townsend was born in Chicago, where it was difficult to find a clay court. But when she moved to Georgia at age 10, her tennis academy had green clay courts. Not surprisingly, some of her best results have come in the field.

Last year, she and Leylah Fernandez advanced to the doubles final at Roland Garros.

The most important thing is trying to stop, Townsend said. Once you get the hang of that, everything becomes a little easier. You know, when I go in, it will be longer rallies, which will give me a chance to establish myself in the points.

The key is to adopt a grind-it-out mentality.