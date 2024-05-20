Ludlow will organize an ice hockey team together with Belchertown





LUDLOW Ludlow High School Athletics will host a joint hockey team with Belchertown High School for the upcoming hockey season, following approval by the school committee at its May 14 meeting. Athletic director Tim Brillo brought the proposal to the committee, stating that the team expected only twelve members to return next season. As a result, this would put the team under the recommendation of 15 members and make the competitions much more challenging. Belchertown is expecting nine members on its hockey team, he said. The two-year partnership agreement would see Ludlow Athletics retain its staff and function as a host city for the hockey team, Brillo said. Practices would continue to take place at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield. After the two years, the cooperative would be reevaluated. At this point, Brillo stated that he hoped the Ludlow team could resume its individual city approach. When asked why the team expects to fall below the minimum, Brillo explained that seven seniors will graduate this year. Additionally, Brillo stated that Belchertown High School is looking to form a girls ice hockey co-op and has asked Ludlow to join. However, this process is still ongoing, he said. In Western Massachusetts there are currently two co-ops, one from Longmeadow and one at Pope Francis [Preparatory School] and so they want to branch off and start a third one and they've asked us to join that, so that's something we can look forward to later when the time comes, Brillo explained.

The hockey team's cooperative proposal was adopted unanimously. Increasing size of the school committee On May 14, the Ludlow School Committee also discussed a recent decision by the Charter Committee to add the City Council President as a voting member to the committee. The Charter Commission is currently working on updating the city charter to change the Board of Selectmen that currently represents the city to a city council, among other charter updates. Adding a member from the potential city council would also require adding an additional member so that the committee's membership remains an odd number for the vote, chairwoman Sarah Bowler explained. This would bring the committee to seven members. According to the Charter Committee, this preliminary vote took place during the April 18 meeting and was intended to create a more unified relationship between the two bodies. The decision to expand the school committee to six members, with the City Council president as the seventh member, was voted over reducing the committee to four members, with the City Council president as the fifth. If the proposal is approved, the councilor would first have to be elected to the council body by residents and appointed president by council members before being appointed to the school committee, Charter Committee member Martin Fanning said at the meeting from May 2. The council member would not hold the position of chair, vice chair or clerk within the school committee. This decision of the Charter Committee was supported by the Edward J. Collins, Jr. Center for Public Management, Fanning said. While School Committee members expressed concerns about the City Council President's potential status as a voting member, several members agreed that increasing communication and cooperation between the agencies was important. After discussion, Bowler stated that she would contact the Charter Committee about the possibility of scheduling a joint meeting, as requested by the School Committees.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thereminder.com/local-news/hampden-county/ludlow/ludlow-to-host-joint-ice-hockey-team-with-belchertown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos