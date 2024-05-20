Sports
The Road to Paris 2024: Clarke takes the European title
The king of the kayak cross
There's only one more kayakcross title Joe Clarke can add to his collection: Olympic gold.
Over the past three years, Clarke has become the leading name in the event, which is a whirlwind of fast and furious whitewater paddling.
And just over two months away from his return to the Olympic podium in Paris, he has won his first ever European title in kayak cross in Tacen.
Already a three-time world champion in the event, Clarke added another medal to his collection in Slovenia, winning gold ahead of Switzerland's Jan Rohrer and Spain's David Llorente, while Frenchman Benjamin Renia made up the final four.
Clarke last stood on the Olympic podium at Rio 2016, winning the men's K1 title before missing out on selection for Tokyo 2020.
But he will be back in Paris 2024 as his beloved kayakcross makes its Games debut in the French capital and all eyes will be on Clarke looking to complete the set.
What they said:
“It means a lot, it's always nice to back this up with the European titles,” said Clarke.
“Especially this year because it's the biggest race of the season apart from the Olympics. It's good to start a season on a good note.”
What's next:
The Canoe Slalom World Cup returns to Augsburg, Germany at the end of May.
Hursey makes history
Great Britain have their first quota spot in table tennis for Paris 2024 after teenager Anna Hursley sealed the deal in Sarajevo.
The 17-year-old claimed one of the five available places at the European singles qualifying tournament and became the first Welsh table tennis player to qualify Britain for an Olympic Games.
After reaching the semi-finals of the first of two knockout stages, a win on Saturday against world number 66 Georgina Pota of Hungary would give her one of the quota places.
The teenager came from 3-0 down in her quarter-final to win 4-3 against Slovakian Tatiana Kukulkova and confirmed qualification with a divisive 4-1 victory over Pota.
Hursey is only the third female British athlete to secure a place at the continental qualifying tournament and the first since 1992, more than fourteen years before Hursey was born.
What they said:
“I'm very happy to qualify,” said Hursey.
“I was a bit nervous but also excited for the last match. I tried to take the pressure off and play my game, but I felt there wasn't that much pressure because I'm still very young. I played very well. “
Atkin wins the 5k
Sam Atkin provided an exciting weekend of athletics action in Great Britain last week.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympian moved to become the second-fastest Briton ever in the men's 5000m with a time of 12 minutes 54.66 seconds at the LA Grand Prix.
The fast time was just 1.55 seconds behind Sir Mo Farah's British record and saw Atkin jump from fourth to second place on the all-time list.
Farah's national record dates back to 2011 in Monaco, but Atkin had a scare across the pond.
In a race where 11 men dipped under the 13-minute mark, Atkin's time placed him eighth in the field and well below the Olympic qualifying standard for Paris 2024.
The US-based runner already holds the British 5km road record but has yet to topple Farah's longstanding track record.
What's next:
The Wanda Diamond League will fuel all the athletics activity in the coming months, with many British athletes traveling to Eugene to compete this weekend.
GB shines during Urban Olympic Qualifier
During the first ever Urban Sports Olympic Qualifier, Great Britain excelled in sport climbing and BMX Freestyle.
Taking to the streets and parks of Shanghai, BMX Freestyle World Champion Kieran Reilly finished third in the first of the two-part qualifying series.
Reilly dropped a score of 89.28 in Shanghai to put him in the top three and was closely followed by teammate Jude Jones in fourth, who impressed with a score of 88.56.
Reilly's rival and French favorite Anthony Jeanjean took first place, while Australian Logan Martin came second.
But Britain didn't just excel at the BMX park, where Erin McNeice and Hamish McArthur stormed the climbing wall.
Paris is within easy reach
McNeice claimed an impressive bronze in the women's bouldering and lead competition, while McArthur finished seventh in the men's event.
Bronze marked McNeice's first-ever international medal in a moment she could hardly believe.
What they said:
“If you had told me a year ago I would be on the podium at the OQS [Olympic Qualifying Series]”I would have said you were lying,” McNeice said.
“I definitely wouldn't have believed you. It feels so crazy to stand on this stage and feel competent.”
What's next:
Part two of the Urban Sports Olympic Qualifying Series will take place from June 20 to 23 in Budapest, with athletes competing for the final spots in Paris 2024.
