



Austin, Texas For the first time since Cat Osterman reached the finals of her award selections in 2006, the University of Texas softball program will have a representative among the final three for the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, as the organization is known Reese Atwood as one of the top three Division I softball student-athletes this season. Through 57 games of the 2024 campaign, Atwood has broken the program's single-season home runs, RBI and total base records with 22, 88 and 154, respectively. In 171 official at-bats, she has posted a .433 batting average with an on base percentage of .488 and a slugging percentage of .901. She also ranks sixth on the program's single-season hit list with 74 and has the most sacrifice flies (8) in a single season in program history. Atwood, the Big 12 Conference's Player of the Year, has led the Longhorns with 24 multi-RBI games, eight more than the nearest Texas softball student-athlete and ranks second on the team with 20 multi-hit- matches, four behind a draw for the team leader. She also has an 11-game hitting streak under her belt this season, which is tied for the second-longest by a Longhorn in 2024, while her 16-game on-base streak was the fourth-longest streak this season. Atwood, who was also selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, was named the Big 12's Player of the Week three times this season and was also named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA DI Player of the Week three times. Additionally, DISoftball named her the publication's Player of the Week twice. NiJaree Canady of Stanford and Lexi Kilfoyl of Oklahoma State were named alongside Atwood as the other two finalists for the award. In two games against the Cardinal, Atwood hit two home runs and drove in four runs, including a two-run home run off Canady in a game played on February 24 in Austin. Atwood was also one of five different Longhorns to record a record. singled off Kilfoyl during the trip from Texas to Stillwater in late March. NEXT ONE Texas (50-7) will take on Texas A&M (43-13) this weekend in NCAA Super Regional action, with the best-of-three series kicking off on Friday, May 24 at 5:00 PM CT. Saturday's game is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 4:00 PM CT, with a possible third game scheduled for Sunday, May 26 with a start time to be determined.

