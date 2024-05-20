Sports
Unsung reasons FSU football, Mike Norvell shines in the transfer portal
TAMPA It's easy to spot the headliners of Florida State's football success through the transfer portal. Eight of coach Mike Norvells' portal picks were drafted last month, including three of the top 40 picks (Jared Verse, Keon Coleman and Braden Fiske).
But the real reason Norvell earns his reputation as a transfer portal king goes deeper.
He and his Seminoles rarely miss.
FSU signed 12 transfers before last season. Nine of these were starters or made major contributions. A 10th, Justin Cryer, played in every game, and another, Darrell Jackson, was ineligible but expected to be a starter this fall. Most of the misses in Norvells' 2022 transfer class were the result of injuries, not misjudgments.
Norvell attributes his staff's high hit rate to the fact that they knew what they were looking for.
We were trying to build a team, Norvell said.
That sounds obvious, but it isn't, as Norvell made a stop on Sunday afternoon Seminole Boosters Tour at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.
Norvell does not view roster management as pure talent acquisition.
There are plenty of programs with talent that may not find success on the field because there are (only) individual talents, Norvell said.
Real success comes when these individual talents complement each other.
Part of that is finding players with skill sets that align without necessarily overlapping. Norvell could be a great running back without adding anything Jaylin Lucas from Indiana. But the Seminoles lost one of the country's most explosive backs (Trey Benson) and top returners (Coleman) to the draft. The roster had a void for dynamic, versatile playmakers.
“We feel like we have some really good young people who have the opportunity to grow and develop and compete for that,” Norvell said.
But if they're not done this fall, Lucas' 2,000 career all-purpose yards show he will be.
The other complementary component is equally important, but much harder to see. Position groups have a chemistry that comes from spending so much time together. The best coaches know how to cultivate and monitor this.
Norvell doesn't have to look hard to show what it looks like. Defensive end Patrick Payton was rebranded as a raw talent in 2021 and was then allowed to work alongside and opposite Verse for two years.
It gave him someone older, someone they could play with, Norvell said. I think you're always looking for what fits well in that room.
Verse was clearly the right choice for FSU, judging by his two seasons as an All-ACC performer. And if Payton develops into an All-American this season, Verses' mentorship will be one of the reasons.
Verse is Norvell's biggest transfer success after rising from Albany to become one of the best defensive players in the country. He also represents another overlooked part of Norvell's portal's prowess: he stayed for several years.
Seven of the last 12 cycle transfers are back for Year 2 at FSU. Lakewood High alumnus Deuce Spann is in his third season.
Continuity is not only important for selection. An intact coaching staff means every assistant knows the ins and outs of their position group and what works in the Norvell program. That much stability helps eliminate one layer of risk in an inherently uncertain process.
We want to be able to make sure that if there is a need in a certain area or if there is something that can make our football team better and if it comes from a transfer, you have to be right, Norvell said. You better be sure you have a great sense of confidence in it.
And few, if any, coaching staffs in the country should have as much confidence as Norvells Noles.
