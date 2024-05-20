Men's hockey adds proven scoring top goaltender to the selection

MADISON, Wis. Head coach Mike Hastings officially announced the additions of four student-athletes via transfer to the Wisconsin men's hockey program.

Joining Badger hockey are forwards Kyle Kukkonen (Maple Grove, Minnesota), Cody Laskosky (Camrose, Alberta) and Ryland Mosley (Arnprior, Ontario), as well as goaltender Tommy Scarfone (Montreal, Quebec). Mosley and Kukkonen join UW from Michigan Tech, while Scarfone and Laskosky come to UW from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Both programs reached the NCAA tournament this year.

The group includes a pair of 18-goal scorers, a 14-goal scorer and a top-10 Mike Richter Award semifinalist.

The group also includes the 2024 Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Year, a pair of 2024 All-Atlantic Hockey First Team picks, the 2023 CCHA Rookie of the Year and a 2023 All-CCHA first team member.

Kyle Kukkonen, Jr., Maple Grove, Minnesota (Michigan Tech, CCHA/Madison, USHL)

Forward, 5-10, 177, shoot: R

Kukkonen, the 2023 CCHA Rookie of the Year after posting a team-best 18 goals, joins the Badgers after scoring a goal and 12 points in 27 games played during the 2023-2024 season. As the team's second-year captain, he earned a career-high three assists in the Huskies' 3–3 draw against Michigan State on December 29, 2023. Kukkonen, chief engineering officer, was named a 2024 CCHA Scholar-Athlete and a member of the CCHA All- Academic Team.

Through two years at Michigan Tech, the rising junior has 19 goals and 39 points in 66 games played, tallying 18 goals and 9 assists for 27 points as a freshman in 2022-2023. In addition to being named the 2023 CCHA Rookie of the Year, Kukkonen was a unanimous selection to the CCHA All-Rookie Team and received MTU's Norbert Matovich Memorial Award as the most outstanding freshman. His 18 goals led the Huskies, which was the most scored by a Michigan Tech freshman since 1988, and he ranked seventh in the nation with five game-winning goals.

Before skating for the Huskies, Kukkonen captained the USHL's Madison Capitols with 22 goals and 53 points in 58 games played in 2021-2022. The forward is a prospect of the Anaheim Ducks, selected with the 162nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Cody Laskosky, Gr., Camrose, Alberta (RIT, Atlantic Hockey/Camrose, AJHL)

Forward, 5-11, 180, shoot: R

Laskosky (pronounced luh-SKAW-skee) finished his senior year at RIT with a career-high 41 points after scoring 14 goals, including seven power play goals, and 27 assists in 37 games played. During the 2023-2024 campaign, he was named Atlantic Hockey First-Team All-Conference, the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Month for February and was second in the conference in regular season scoring. He was also the 2023 Atlantic Hockey Best Defensive Forward,

During his four years at RIT, Laskosky scored 32 goals and 52 assists for 84 points in 124 games played, marking him 25th in school history as a DI program. He owns two career hat tricks, one of which he scored as a junior in 2022 and the other as a senior in 2024, earning a three-goal, one-assist and four-point night in RIT's 7-1 win over Robert Morris.

As a sophomore in 2021-2022, the Camrose, Alberta native was named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic team and had a game-high four assists and four points in RIT's 6-5 overtime win at Niagara on January 22, 2022. In 2020-2021, Laskosky was named an AHCA All-American Scholar and a member of the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic team.

Before joining the Tigers, the forward played for AHJL's Camrose Kodiaks, finishing fourth in the league with 40 goals and seventh with 80 points during the 2019-2020 regular season.

Ryland Mosley, Gr., Arnprior, Ontario (Michigan Tech, CCHA/Carleton Place, CCHL)

Forward, 5-11, 190, shoot: L

A three-time CCHA All-Academic team member, Mosley scored 18 goals and 33 points in 40 games played for Michigan Tech in the 2023-2024 season. He helped the 2023-2024 Huskies to their first-ever CCHA tournament title, scoring four goals and seven points in four Mason Cup tournament games, including scoring the tournament-winning goal against Bemidji State in the championship game.

During four years and 128 games played at MTU, Mosley scored 36 goals, including 10 power play goals and three short-handed goals, and 43 assists for 79 points. As an alternate team captain in 2023, he was named All-CCHA First Team and received the Huskies' Gary Crosby Memorial Award as the team's leading scorer with 12 goals and 31 points in 39 games. Mosley also ranked second in the country after scoring three shorthanded goals during the 2022-23 season. That same year, he had nine multi-point games and was second on the roster with four game-winning goals.

The Arnprior, Ont., native joined the Huskies as a freshman midway through the 2020-21 season and scored one goal and one assist in 13 games played. In 2021-22, Mosley earned five goals and 13 points in 36 games as a sophomore, including recording a three-assist game against Ferris State at Mov. 27, 2021.

Before playing for MTU, Mosley skated for the Carleton Place Canadians of the CCHL, where he recorded 129 points (43g, 86a) in 127 career games for the Canadians.

Tommy Scarfone, Sr., Montreal, Quebec (RIT, Atlantic Hockey/Surrey, BCHL)

Goaltender, 6-0, 175, Catches: L

The 2024 Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Year and two-time Atlantic Hockey First-Team All-Conference member, Scarfone (pronounced skar-FO-nee), helped lead the Tigers to Atlantic Hockey regular season and tournament titles and an NCAA tournament bid during the 2023-2024 season.

The rising senior finished the year with 25 wins, four shutouts, a .925 save percentage and an average of 2.26 goals allowed through 36 games played. His four shutouts led all Atlantic Hockey goaltenders and ranked fourth in the nation, while his save percentage was good for fifth in the nation.

Scarfone has received multiple national and conference awards throughout his career, earning the Hockey Commissioners Association National Goaltender of the Month in October 2023 and January 2024, two Hobey Baker Award nominees in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and recognition for the semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2023 -24, a 2023 All-American Scholar and nine-time Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Week, among other honors.

Scarfone leaves RIT as the winningest goaltender in the program's DI history, compiling a 55-29-4 record over three years with the Tigers. He compiled a program record 2,494 saves and is the only goaltender from the RIT DI era to have multiple 20-win seasons and multiple seasons with more than 900 saves. His career save percentage of .921 ranks sixth among active goaltenders in the NCAA, and his 55 wins rank fourth.

Before playing for the Tigers, Scarfone was between the pipes for the BCHL's Surrey Eagles.