Sports and activities for everyone to try at next months' Lichfield Community Games





Lichfield Community Games is a popular annual event. Lichfield Community Games returns to the city next month, offering everyone a great opportunity to try a new sport or activity. The event in Beacon Park on Saturday 22 June aims to promote health and happiness through exercise and will include 30 different activities, offered by local providers and clubs. This includes Swingball, Tug of War, Archery, Tennis, Pickleball, Panna Football, Table Tennis, Badminton, Rounders, Rugby, Dance, Football, Weights, Circuit Training and Karate. Adults and children can collect stickers to try out different activities. Collecting them all will give the participant their own medal to take away. Lichfield District Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Councilor Andy Smith, said: “The Community Games is a fantastic event that offers fun for all the family. “It aims to encourage more people to be active more often, as physical activity is essential for maintaining health. I hope that many people will come that day and try out the sports on offer.” Community Games founder Dennis Kennedy added: “We look forward to hosting the sixth Lichfield Community Games at Beacon Park next month and welcoming competitors for what is sure to be another fantastic event. “It's great to see people having fun at the games and trying sports and activities that can develop into a long-term interest.” Lichfield Community Games is delivered with support from Central England Co-operative, Toto Spa Birmingham. The Picnic Pod and Lola's Coffee are on site for the purchase of refreshments. Tickets cost £5 per child and are free for preschool (0-2 years) and adult (16 plus) participants. Tickets for the event, which takes place from 12pm to 5pm, can be booked at the Lichfield Community Games website.

