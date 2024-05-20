No. 24 Baseballs Named Belyeu Big 12 Player of the Year





ARLINGTON, Texas No. 24 Texas Baseballs Max Belyeu was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year to lead a group of nine Longhorns named to the All-Big 12 teams, the league office announced Monday. Belyeu hit 11 of his 17 home runs in Big 12 games, tying the league lead in conference play. The sophomore from Aledo, Texas hit .341 with 14 doubles and 49 RBIs for 1,147 on base plus slugging, which ranked third in the league. He is the fifth Texas player to win the award, and the second in the past three seasons. He is the fifth player from Texas to win the Big 12 Player of the Year and the first since Ivan Melendez in 2022. Joining Belyeu in the first team is Jalin Flores , Jared Thomas And Gage Bohm . Flores shares the team lead in home runs with Belyeu and is hitting .348 with a team-high 21 doubles and 50 RBI. Jared Thomas who was also named Honorable Mention at the Utility position, is the leading hitter with a batting average of .363 with 15 doubles and 14 home runs. Gage Bohm is the Longhorns' top reliever with a 5-2 record, a 2.91 ERA and eight saves. Peyton Powell landed on the second team for the second consecutive season, after hitting .329 with 11 doubles and nine home runs. Rylan Galvan , Will Gasparino , Max Grubbs And Ace Whitehead all received honorable mention honors, while Gasparino was also named to the All-Freshman team. Texas opens Big 12 Conference tournament play against Texas Tech at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Player of the year: Max Belyeu ,Texas

Pitcher of the Year:Payton Tolle, TCU

Freshmen of the year:Dominic Voegele, Kansas

Newcomer of the year:Payton Tolle, TCU

Coach of the Year: Skip Johnson, Oklahoma All-Big 12 first team C: Jake English, Kansas

IF: Brady Day, Kansas State

AS: Michael Snyder, Oklahoma

IF: Jalin Flores ,Texas

IF: Jared Thomas ,Texas AS: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

FROM: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

FROM: Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State

BY: Max Belyeu ,Texas DH: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

UT: Josh Kross, Cincinnati

SP: Braden Davis, Oklahoma

SP: Brian Holiday, Oklahoma State

SP: Payton Tolle, TCU*

SP: Derek Clark, West Virginia

RP: Gage Bohm ,Texas RP: Ben Abeldt, TCU

*- unanimous selection All-Big 12 Second Team C: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

AS: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas

AS: Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas State

AS: Colin Brueggemann, Oklahoma State

IF: Peyton Powell ,Texas AS: Reed Chumley, West Virginia

FROM: Cary Arbolida, Houston

FROM: Bryce Madron, Oklahoma

FROM: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State

DH: Wesley Jordan, Baylor

UT: Christian Mitchell, Cincinnati

UT: Justin Murray, Houston

SP: Dom Stagliano, UCF

SP: Reese Dutton, Kansas

SP: Dominic Voegele, Kansas

SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma

SP: Sam Garcia, Oklahoma State

RP: Tyson Neighbors, State of Kansas

RP: Robert Cranz, State of Oklahoma Ties resulted in five starting pitchers and two utility players on the second team Honorable mention Baylor: Ethan Calder, Cole Posey

BYU: Stone Cushing, Mason Olson, Collin Reuter

UCF: Dominic Castellano, Chase Centala, Kyle Kramer, Danny Neri, Matt Prevesk

Cincinnati: Lauden Brooks, Kerrington Cross, Josh Hegemann, Tommy O'Connor, Nathan Taylor

Houston: Cade Citelli, Harold Coll

Kansas: Michael Brooks, Hunter Cranton, Ben Hartl, John Nett

Kansas State: Owen Boerema, Nick English, Brendan Jones, Raphael Pelletier, Jackson Wentworth

Oklahoma: Cater Campbell, Anthony Mackenzie, Scott Mudler, Jackson Nicklaus, John Spikerman, Jaxon Willits

Oklahoma State: Aidan Meola, Tommy Molsky

TCU: Kurtis Byrne, Zachary Cawyer, Logan Maxwell, Sam Myers

Texas: Rylan Galvan , Will Gasparino , Max Grubbs , Jared Thomas (UT), Ace Whitehead Texas Tech: Damian Bravo, Gavin Kash, Cade McGee, TJ Pompey, Kyle Robinson, Drew Woodcox

West Virginia: Aidan Major, Sam White (OF/UT), Kyle West All-freshman team Kuhio Aloy, BYU

Nathan Taylor, Cincinnati

Ace Reese, Houston

Dominic Voegele, Kansas

Blake Dean, State of Kansas

Jaxon Willits, Okla

Chase Brunson, TCU

Sam Myers, TCU

Will Gasparino ,Texas Mac Heuer, Texas Tech

Parker Hutyra, Texas Tech

TJ Pompey, Texas Tech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/5/20/no-24-baseballs-belyeu-named-big-12-player-of-the-year.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

