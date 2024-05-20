Sports
No. 24 Baseballs Named Belyeu Big 12 Player of the Year
ARLINGTON, Texas No. 24 Texas Baseballs Max Belyeu was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year to lead a group of nine Longhorns named to the All-Big 12 teams, the league office announced Monday.
Belyeu hit 11 of his 17 home runs in Big 12 games, tying the league lead in conference play. The sophomore from Aledo, Texas hit .341 with 14 doubles and 49 RBIs for 1,147 on base plus slugging, which ranked third in the league. He is the fifth Texas player to win the award, and the second in the past three seasons. He is the fifth player from Texas to win the Big 12 Player of the Year and the first since Ivan Melendez in 2022.
Joining Belyeu in the first team is Jalin Flores, Jared Thomas And Gage Bohm. Flores shares the team lead in home runs with Belyeu and is hitting .348 with a team-high 21 doubles and 50 RBI. Jared Thomaswho was also named Honorable Mention at the Utility position, is the leading hitter with a batting average of .363 with 15 doubles and 14 home runs. Gage Bohm is the Longhorns' top reliever with a 5-2 record, a 2.91 ERA and eight saves.
Peyton Powell landed on the second team for the second consecutive season, after hitting .329 with 11 doubles and nine home runs.
Rylan Galvan, Will Gasparino, Max Grubbs And Ace Whitehead all received honorable mention honors, while Gasparino was also named to the All-Freshman team.
Texas opens Big 12 Conference tournament play against Texas Tech at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Player of the year:Max Belyeu,Texas
Pitcher of the Year:Payton Tolle, TCU
Freshmen of the year:Dominic Voegele, Kansas
Newcomer of the year:Payton Tolle, TCU
Coach of the Year: Skip Johnson, Oklahoma
All-Big 12 first team
C: Jake English, Kansas
IF: Brady Day, Kansas State
AS: Michael Snyder, Oklahoma
IF: Jalin Flores,Texas
IF: Jared Thomas,Texas
AS: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia
FROM: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State
FROM: Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State
BY: Max Belyeu,Texas
DH: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma
UT: Josh Kross, Cincinnati
SP: Braden Davis, Oklahoma
SP: Brian Holiday, Oklahoma State
SP: Payton Tolle, TCU*
SP: Derek Clark, West Virginia
RP: Gage Bohm,Texas
RP: Ben Abeldt, TCU
*- unanimous selection
All-Big 12 Second Team
C: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech
AS: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas
AS: Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas State
AS: Colin Brueggemann, Oklahoma State
IF: Peyton Powell,Texas
AS: Reed Chumley, West Virginia
FROM: Cary Arbolida, Houston
FROM: Bryce Madron, Oklahoma
FROM: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State
DH: Wesley Jordan, Baylor
UT: Christian Mitchell, Cincinnati
UT: Justin Murray, Houston
SP: Dom Stagliano, UCF
SP: Reese Dutton, Kansas
SP: Dominic Voegele, Kansas
SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
SP: Sam Garcia, Oklahoma State
RP: Tyson Neighbors, State of Kansas
RP: Robert Cranz, State of Oklahoma
Ties resulted in five starting pitchers and two utility players on the second team
Honorable mention
Baylor: Ethan Calder, Cole Posey
BYU: Stone Cushing, Mason Olson, Collin Reuter
UCF: Dominic Castellano, Chase Centala, Kyle Kramer, Danny Neri, Matt Prevesk
Cincinnati: Lauden Brooks, Kerrington Cross, Josh Hegemann, Tommy O'Connor, Nathan Taylor
Houston: Cade Citelli, Harold Coll
Kansas: Michael Brooks, Hunter Cranton, Ben Hartl, John Nett
Kansas State: Owen Boerema, Nick English, Brendan Jones, Raphael Pelletier, Jackson Wentworth
Oklahoma: Cater Campbell, Anthony Mackenzie, Scott Mudler, Jackson Nicklaus, John Spikerman, Jaxon Willits
Oklahoma State: Aidan Meola, Tommy Molsky
TCU: Kurtis Byrne, Zachary Cawyer, Logan Maxwell, Sam Myers
Texas: Rylan Galvan, Will Gasparino, Max Grubbs, Jared Thomas (UT), Ace Whitehead
Texas Tech: Damian Bravo, Gavin Kash, Cade McGee, TJ Pompey, Kyle Robinson, Drew Woodcox
West Virginia: Aidan Major, Sam White (OF/UT), Kyle West
All-freshman team
Kuhio Aloy, BYU
Nathan Taylor, Cincinnati
Ace Reese, Houston
Dominic Voegele, Kansas
Blake Dean, State of Kansas
Jaxon Willits, Okla
Chase Brunson, TCU
Sam Myers, TCU
Will Gasparino,Texas
Mac Heuer, Texas Tech
Parker Hutyra, Texas Tech
TJ Pompey, Texas Tech
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
