Recent Deerfield-Windsor college graduate, football player killed in crash





TERRELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) – A recent college graduate from Deerfield-Windsor was killed in a car accident on Monday, May 20. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), troopers arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Bobby Locke Road in Terrell County around 2 a.m. A white Ford F-150 was traveling south on Bobby Locke Road. GSP says the car left the highway while making a U-turn and drove approximately 260 feet onto the eastbound shoulder. The truck struck a culvert and became airborne, hitting a tension wire. The passenger, Vansh Patel, was turned away. The truck continued south, still in the air, before its roof struck a tree. It came to an uncontrolled stop on the driver's side, facing west. The driver, David Mullins, was pronounced dead at the scene. Patel was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital. On Monday, Deerfield-Windsor head football coach Brian McCrae posted on Facebook about the death of David Mullin: The Lord took David Mullins from us last night and none of us are willing to let him go. Our hearts go out to the Mullins family and to all of us who mourn the loss of this incredible young man. We will simply rally around our loved ones and live the way David would want us to live, the post said. In the post, McCrae said he is also praying for Patel and his family. Earlier this month, Coroner Michael Fowler posted on Facebook that Mullins received a $2,000 scholarship from the Albany Rotary Club and planned to attend the University of Georgia. Deerfield-Windsor School Principal Allen Lowe told WALB they are not commenting at this time, but are doing what they can to support the family and students during this time. WALB has contacted the Georgia State Patrol for more information about this crash. WALBs Katelyn Barker will have more in our 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts. Have a news tip or see an error that needs to be corrected? Let us know. Please include the headline of the article in your message. Follow WALB on to stay up to date with all the latest developing news Facebook And X (Twitter). For more South Georgia news, download the WALB News app Apple Store or Google Play. Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walb.com/2024/05/20/recently-graduated-deerfield-windsor-student-football-player-dies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos