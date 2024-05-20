What makes hockey hockey? | Turncoat

Every museum should have a corner for jocks. I decided that at the very end of my trip to Austin, the Blanton Museum of Art in Texas, when I saw the work of R. Eric McMaster on display. Outside the screening room were three pieces, each asking the viewer to re-contextualize the way they watch sports. There was this colorful aerial photo of a rugby scrum and a sculpture that combined two football helmets with the face mask. (Kiss!) The third was mentioned by another photo The hindrance of action by the existence of form. I took a photo because it tickled my brain, the way all the images of a wide-open sport were pushed into an ice rink the size of a Jacuzzi. The colors and perspective alone caught my attention: the contrast of light blue versus white, the zebra interruption at the top center, the way the playing field appears almost convex as it dominates the participants rather than the more traditional inverse. It's a fun and memorable photo, but wait! I'd soon be happy to hear there's more.

Three short films were shown in the cinema. One showed a gymnast attempting an underwater routine, and the other showed a silent montage of Olympic athletes' faces in the moments before they began their attempts. But of course it was the third, an eight-minute realization of the photo, that reached out and grabbed me.

The 95 degree weather in Texas was not at all conducive to the feeling of jerseys, hats and skates scraping the ice. But this is still a crucial time to be a fan, with high-stakes matches between incredible teams taking place almost every night. Despite the success of the Dallas Stars, I didn't notice any signs of playoff fever anywhere in Austin. I did my best privately to keep up with Thursday and Friday's goals, but it was only in this area that I saw any recognition of hockey's existence.

I'm kind of a hockey maniac. I think about it all the time, and especially in the spring I look at it almost every day. But that's a parasocial relationship. It is when I actually attend a competition a few times a year that I can live out this love in three dimensions, with all the sensory delights that come with it: the cold on my arms, the sticky kick against my boots, the feeling of a beer can too big for my hand, the divine authority of the PA announcer, the freedom to watch the match as it happens without commentary or camera cues or commercial breaks causing any interference. I am happy when I set foot in this world. It's like being high, with less confusion.

The film and video gallery at the Blanton didn't offer hot dogs or red lights or the first 45 seconds of Lit's “My Own Worst Enemy,” but in a dark room with a giant screen I found a small house on the shooting range. I leaned forward, a grin on my face, and gave McMaster's film my full attention.

The sound attracted me as much as the visuals. There is a constant rattle of thumps and bumps, like a dryer with a pair of shoes in it, that provides the music of action even with so many restrictions on movement. The voices of the anonymous players embrace me in a welcoming embrace, determined and energetic, treating this as a serious competitive endeavor. Yes, it's kind of a cheat code for my heart when an artist explores a subject I love, but the individual pieces, broken down, provided something new to enjoy.

How fresh is it? What exactly are we looking at? It's hockey, you think, but it's nothing like hockey you've ever seen, so… what? Do the same actions have the same meaning, even in a drastically warped location? What does it say about humans that we stick to familiar routines, no matter what happens to our environment? Are rules so important that they cannot be adapted for unique cases? Those are big questions to chew on, and perhaps some are a reach, because the piece could also simply ask: Hey, what if we played hockey on a small rink and pretended it was normal?

I tend to think of hockey as an unchanging beast, and I take some comfort in that consistency. Every hockey game is like every hockey game. No one has ever turned one on or stepped through a curtain at an ice rink and been shocked to see, say, dirt in the crease or a third net on triangular ice. But when I do my best, I think of all the ways I've engaged with this sport beyond its platonic ideal. There's 3-on-3 hockey on borrowed skates at a backyard rink, with snowplows playing the role of goalie while leaning against the crossbar. There's ramp hockey involving the unpredictable bouncing of an orange ball, with face-offs performed by two players on roller skates tapping sticks three times. There's dome hockey and air hockey and video game hockey and the action figure hockey I played with dolls as a kid. There are mini sticks in the basement with small plastic nets and burn marks on carpets. These are all actions that we recognize as hockey, not hindered by the form, but by defining it. An ice rink of 60 meters is not hockey. Hockey makes hockey.