Sports
Another Georgia football player has been convicted of traffic violations
This was the 17th incident in which a person involved in Georgia football has been jailed or cited by police for traffic-related incidents since a fatal alcohol-and-speeding crash claimed the lives of football player Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chadler LeCroy in January 2019. 2023. In 2024, there have been only two arrests.
Junior running back Trevor Etienne, a freshman transfer from Florida, was jailed in March for allegedly driving his 2024 Audi at more than 80 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. The case, which includes driving under the influence, reckless driving and two other charges, has yet to go to trial.
White is a 2024 early enrollee from Cartersville. He was a four-star prospect when he signed with the Bulldogs before graduating from Cass High School. He scored a touchdown in the G-Day Spring Game on April 15.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
CHRONOLOGY OF TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS IN GEORGIA (SINCE 2023)
1. January 15, 2023 Chandler LeCroy, Recruiting Analyst: LeCroy and sophomore football player Devin Willock were killed in a high-speed, alcohol-related crash in which Willock was a passenger. Footballer Warren McClendon and recruiting analyst Tory Bowles were also passengers and were injured. Police determined LeCroy was racing Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens before leaving the roadway and hitting trees and an apartment building. In March, Carter's no-contest plea resulted in a sentence that included 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and attendance at a state-approved defensive driving course.
2. Feb. 21, 2023 — Jamon Dumas-Johnson, junior, linebacker: for racing and reckless driving for an incident that actually occurred on January 10. On April 17, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and the racing charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to complete a defensive driving course, a traffic offender impact program, pay a $635 fine and perform 40 hours of community service.
3. Feb. 17, 2023 — Aliou Bah, freshman, offensive lineman: Stopped in February by Athens-Clarke County police for going 65 in a 75 mph zone in a gray 2020 Dodge Charger on Atlanta Highway at Epps Bridge Parkway. He was placed on probation for twelve months and ordered to take a defensive driving course and traffic offender program, pay a $635 fine and perform 40 hours of community service.
4. Feb. 23, 2023 — DeNylon Morrissette, sophomore, receiver: Stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police for driving his gray 2019 Dodge Charger in a 70-mph zone on Atlanta Highway.
5. Feb. 23, 2023 — Marvin Jones, freshman, defensive end: Stopped by Georgia State Patrol in Athens for going 93 in a 65-mph zone on the Highway 10 Loop, the four-lane highway that surrounds Athens.
6. March 1, 2023 — Jalen Carter, junior, defensive lineman: Arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police on charges of street racing and reckless driving stemming from the Jan. 15 double fatal crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and football recruiter Chandler LeCroy. On March 16, his no contest plea resulted in a 12-month suspended prison sentence, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and completion of a state-approved defensive driving course.
7. March 25, 2023 — Christen Miller, freshman, defensive lineman: Stopped by Oconee County Sheriff's Department for going 95 in a 65-mph zone.
8. March 25, 2023 — Kendall Milton, sophomore, running back: Stopped by Georgia State Patrol in Athens and cited for driving 79 in a 105-mph zone.
9. May 2, 2023 Morrissette #2: Stopped in Walton County for a 91 trip in a 91 mph zone.
10. May 9, 2023 Morrisette #3: Arrested for driving under the influence/drugs by Oconee County authorities at 3:30 a.m. after hitting another vehicle from behind on Georgia Highway 316. Also charged with driving on a restricted license and too fast for conditions.
11. May 15, 2023 — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, junior, receiver: Stopped by police in Coral Springs, Florida, for speeding (60 in a 50 mph zone).
12. May 16, 2023 — Rosemy-Jacksaint #2: Stopped by police in Coral Springs, Florida, charged with speeding (71 in a 60 km/h zone).
13. May 23, 2023 — Rosemy-Jacksaint #3: Athens-Clarke County Police arrested after he was clocked at 90 in a 45 mph zone on Atlanta Highway. Imprisonment for reckless driving and speed limit.
14. July 5, 2023 — Samuel MPemba, freshman, linebacker: Stopped by Oconee County Sheriff's Department and ticketed for driving 88 in a 55 mph zone.
15. July 31, 2023 — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, redshirt freshman, defensive lineman: Stopped on I-85 in Franklin County for going 90 in a 70 mph zone. A file search revealed that Ingram-Dawkins had a warrant for his arrest in Athens-Clarke County for failing to appear in court to resolve a handicapped parking violation. Was jailed, posted $13 bond and fined $200 for contempt of court.
16. September 1, 2023 Jarvis Jones, Georgia Player Liaison Coordinator: Stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police at 10:40 p.m. for allegedly driving 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on Atlanta Highway. Jones was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail.
17. March 24, 2024 Trevor Etienne, rising junior, running back: Pulled over on South Milledge Avenue at 1:50 a.m. for allegedly driving his 2024 Audi at speeds between 80 and 90 mph after drinking in downtown Athens. Charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and two other offences.
18. May 18, 2024 Freshman wide receiver Sacovie White: Stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police just after midnight and arrested for reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
|
