In his third stint as TT coach, Costantini wants India to be on par with China, Japan and the World Republic

Italian Massimo Costantini is back in India to coach the national table tennis team for the third time and his main aim is to bring the country on par with the sport's traditional powerhouses, China and Japan.

Costantini has been put in charge of the squad for two years, with a contract extension clause for a few more years.

India had won a record five medals in his first spell at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, before returning to coach the country to an unprecedented number of medals at the 2018 Asian Games, ending a drought of 60 year.

Following the team's historic performance in Jakarta, the Italian joined the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as High Performance Manager before arriving in India last week, a country he calls his second home, for “unfinished business”. Prior to his return, India was without a head coach for six long years.

Wants to align India with China, Japan and Korea ================================= His immediate task is to to prepare the men's and women's teams for the Paris Olympics, where India has qualified for the team events for the first time.

“I am here for unfinished business. I have always seen great potential in India to become a table tennis powerhouse. And I would like to be someone who can contribute to its success.

“We have done well in the past two periods. Time will tell whether we can do even better. So even better means aiming for something big at the Olympic Games. And that is the biggest motivation.”

“Then India is always my second place to check, to see the players perform internationally. Always a special attraction…,” Costantini told PTI in an interview on Monday.

His immediate task is to help the men's and women's teams reach the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics and the long-term goal is to be recognized as one of the top four table tennis nations, alongside China, Japan and South Korea.

“The Olympics are kind of a taster and are only two months away. And so, just to understand what's going on, since I left, the world has completely changed.” Sixteen teams will compete against each other in the two team events, while India will also field a pair of players each in the individual events.

“The ITTF circuits have been renamed World Table Tennis with all new rules and rankings. Players have become more mature in planning their own training and competition with personal coaches. Everything has changed, so I have to learn before I teach.

“I know one thing: if we want to be a table tennis superpower like China, and this is my goal, we have to change a little. We have to think bigger.

“We need to strengthen the coaches and the players' awareness and plan better. My model is always China, Japan, Korea. For the past thirty years and more, they have always been at the top. They have never had any ups and downs.” the 66-year-old said.

Manika Batra, who reached a career high of 24 last week, and veteran Sharath Kamal will lead the eight-member contingent, including the reserves, in Paris.

Both have had a memorable 2024 so far, with 41-year-old Sharath reaching the quarter-finals of the top-tier Singapore Smash and Manika doing the same in Saudi Arabia to break into the top 25.

Wins over the top-ranked Chinese and Japanese were unthinkable a decade ago, but of late the Indians have shown they can break that wall.

However, Costantini believes more consistency is needed to break the top-10 barrier and win an Olympic medal.

“I always say that to play in the Olympic Games, it is not just a competition like any other. It requires a lot of maturity. Now that we have qualified for the first time, we are like beginners. So we need more experience.

“Till now, India never had players in the top 10. Now recently we have achieved great results, Manika in the top 25. So there is still a long way to go. We are like an underdog and other countries are afraid of our players. And so we have to play smart with a strong psychology.

“We have to have more good days than bad days. We can't win one good match and lose one bad match,” he said referring to the performance trends of the Indian players.

Enough children playing table tennis in India ========================= Costantini also believes that there is no shortage of players in India and therefore there is a better Structure is needed to get the best out of it.

Sharath, who is competing in his fifth and final Olympics, is expected to retire after the Games, leaving a huge void. However, the Italian coach is not too concerned.

“There are four players in the top 100. This is due to the volume of players available.

“So I don't think it would be a big problem, but we need champions. Sharath is a champion, he was a champion. Every player in India wants to emulate him because of his behavior, because of his humility and a lot of good things.” Playing with pimpled rubber goes against Chinese =================================== Whether it was Manika By the world number two Wang Manyu this month or Ayhika beating world number one Sun Yingsha earlier this year, pimple-faced players have achieved sensational results.

“I recently gave an interview to a major Chinese publication. They asked me about India's success and what is the future of pimpled rubber? In China they don't trust that rubber that much, but they were very impressed that China is on the was about to lose to India.

“Playing with the pimples gives the opportunity to explore so many other skills (like slowing down the pace of the game to get into attacking positions against fast Chinese),” he said, referring to the Indian women's team's narrow loss to China in the world . Championships.