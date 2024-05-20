No. 24 Baseball Preview: Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

TEXAS at the PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

May 21-25, 2024

Where: Globe Life Field

Time: Tuesday at 7:30 PM; TBA

Television: ESPNU/ESPN+

Radio: AM-1300 The Zone/103.1 FM

Live stats:Big12.Statbroadcast.com

Big 12 championship titles (last): 5 (2015)

Big 12 championship record: 46-37

THE MATCHThe Longhorns enter the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as a No. 3 seed and will face No. 10 Texas Tech in the first round. Texas has won the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship five times, with the last victory coming in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2015. Last season, the Longhorns went 0-2 in the tournament with losses to Kansas and Kansas State.

A VIEW OF THE LONGHORNSTexas enters the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship having won a total of six straight Big 12 Conference series and nine league series. The Longhorns are hitting .290 with 122 doubles and a Big 12 Conference high 106 home runs, while the pitching staff has a 4.85 ERA with 448 strikeouts in 490.0 innings pitched. The 106 home runs are the second-most in program history, behind the 128 in 2022. Jared Thomas is the best hitter with a batting average of .363 with 15 doubles and 14 home runs, while Max Belyeu And Jalin Flores shares the team leadership with 17 home runs.

MAX CURRENT Max Belyeu was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and led a group of nine Longhorns named to the All-Big 12 teams. Belyeu is the fifth player from Texas to win the Big 12 Player of the Year and the first since Ivan Melendez in 2022. The sophomore from Aledo, Texas hit .341 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 49 RBI for 1,147 on base plus slugging. , which came third in the competition. In the March 24 win over Baylor, Belyeu tied a program record by hitting three home runs. The eighth Longhorn to go three deep in a game, Belyeu hit two solo shots before launching a grand slam.

ALL BIG 12 HONORTexas landed nine players on the All-Big 12 teams, led by Big 12 Player of the Year Max Belyeu . Joining Belyeu in the first team is Jalin Flores , Jared Thomas And Gage Bohm . Peyton Powell ended up in the second team, while Rylan Galvan , Will Gasparino , Max Grubbs And Ace Whitehead they all received an honorable mention. Gasparino was also named to the league's All-Freshman team.

BOMB TEAMWith 106 home runs this season, Texas has hit a combined 325 bombs over the last three seasons. The Longhorns set a program record 128 home runs in 2022 and followed that with 91 in 2023. Texas' next most home runs in a three-year span was 196 from 1986-88. The Longhorns have also hit more home runs in the past three seasons than in the previous eight seasons combined, with 319 between 2014 and 2021. The Longhorns' 106 home runs this season rank 12th nationally.

MORE HOME RUNS HISTORYThe Longhorns tied a program record with six home runs in a game twice this season, first against UTA on April 23 and at Oklahoma on April 28. There have now been six times a Texas team has hit six home runs in a game and the first since April 25, 1998 at Missouri. The Longhorns now have 26 multiple-homer games this season, including two six-homer games, one five-homer game, eight four-homer games and six three-homer games.

THE GRANDSLAM MANDating back to the end of last season, Jalin Flores hit three grand slams in a twelve-game span. His first career grand slam came last season in the NCAA Regional Final against Miami to help Texas advance to the Super Regional. This season, Flores hit a game-winning grand slam on Opening Day and then launched his second against St. John's on Feb. 27. Flores isn't the only Longhorn to go deep with the bases loaded this season, as Rylan Galvan , Will Gasparino (2), Max Belyeu And Jared Thomas they have all achieved a grand slam this season.

THE STOPPERSRelief pitchers Gage Bohm And Other Duplantier II have both been reliable weapons at the end of games this season. The duo was responsible for 11 of the team's 12 saves while holding both hitters under a .200 batting average. Over his last 16 appearances (since March 19), Boehm has struck out 33 batters in 34 innings pitched, with five wins and six saves. In the same time frame, Duplantier threw 18 times and struckout 33 batters in 30 innings with two wins and two saves.

ONE TWO PUNCH Jared Thomas And Peyton Powell have been mainstays in the top third of Texas' batting order this season. Thomas scored a goal in 43 of the 55 games and also scored at least one point in 37 of the 55 games. In the 18 games in which Thomas didn't score a point, the Longhorns have a 6-12 record. Powell has a hit in 45 of 55 games and is fourth on the team with 43 RBI.

OWN THE DISCA big part of the Longhorns' success is under head coach David Pierce has amounted to dominating in one's own country. Since 2017, Texas has produced a 198-60 (.767) record at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Since the stadium opened in 1975, Texas has gone 1629-420-3 at home for a winning percentage of .795. The fan base has also done a great job of making the Disch a tough place to play. With the exception of the 2021 season due to limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas has led the Big 12 for 15 consecutive seasons. This season, the Longhorns are averaging 7,472 fans per game, the fifth-highest average attendance in the country.

FIFTH SEASON AT THE DISCTexas is in the middle of its 50th season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field after the facility opened in 1975. The first game at The Disch was played on February 17, 1975, with the eventual national champions winning a doubleheader over St. Mary's. Texas will officially celebrate 50 years of Disch-Falk Field and the 50th anniversary of the 1975 National Championship team during the 2025 season.

PRE-SEASON HONOR Lebarron Johnson Jr. earned high praise in the preseason, was named Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and landed on the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. BY Porter Brown joined Johnson on the Preseason All-Big 12 team and also received some Preseason All-America recognition. Freshman OF Will Gasparino was also named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

PRE-SEASON CHOICESIn a vote among the league's head coaches, Texas was selected to finish second in the Preseason Big 12 Baseball Coaches' Poll. The Longhorns sit behind preseason favorite TCU, which received 11 first-place votes. Texas picked up the other two first-place votes and finished second. Last season, Texas won the Big 12 regular-season championship after being picked fourth in the preseason poll.

DESIGN WINS AND TO LOSETexas lost five players during the 2023 MLB Draft, but also got five key players back for the 2024 season. The Longhorns' biggest losses in the draft were the 4th round selection Dylan Campbell and sixth-rounder Luke Gordon . BY Porter Brown and INF Peyton Powell However, were not selected and will lead the attack this season Charlie Hurley , Lebarron Johnson Jr. And Tanner Witt They are expected to play a big role on the mound. BY Will Gasparino reaching the Forty Acres was also a big win for the program.

TO BELONG 'E.MIn partnership with Learfield IMG College, Texas games are broadcast on the Longhorn Radio Network, primarily on AM 1300 The Zone. Craig Way handles primary play-by-play duties alongside Roger Wallace. This season, fans will also hear analysis from Longhorn greats Keith Moreland, Ty Harrington and Nathan Thornhill throughout the season.

WATCH 'E.MNearly all of Texas' home games this season will be broadcast on Longhorn Network. The team of Keith Moreland and Greg Swindell return to action for 34 home games.