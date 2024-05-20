Cricket in Morrisville: City leaders are considering upgrades to Church Street Park to attract major cricket events

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — As the Sri Lanka national cricket team practices at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Monday afternoon, Mayor Pro Tem Satish Garimella watches from benches at the edge of the grass.

“When we heard about it, we were all excited,” Garimella said during an interview from the team hotel earlier in the day.

“That's a great thing for the community, a great thing for Morrisville, a great thing for anyone who's a cricket fan,” said volunteer Neel Chalangi.

Sri Lanka, ranked 7th nationally in the International Cricket Council's ODI Team Rankings, is using the site as it prepares for the ICC World Cup.

“There's so much greenery and lots of open areas and parks. We're really enjoying it,” said Mahinda Halngode, the team manager.

While their presence is a win for the area's large cricket fan base, Garimella shared their initial hopes to serve as the host venue for the tournament. Last year, ICC officials inspected Church Street Park and shared recommended updates that could better position Morrisville for future opportunities.

“It can be used according to international standards, and we want to have those standards because we want people to use the field. We want the Morrisville name to be better known,” Garimella said.

Garimella said these upgrades include an improved drainage system, a pavilion with locker rooms and broadcast capabilities, and two additional fields. In total, he estimated it would cost at least $5-6 million.

“It's just early discussions because we're just going through the budget phase. There's a lot of money coming from the hotel-motel entertainment tax next year,” Garimella explained, referring to possible contributions from Wake County.

There is also possible funding from the city and private companies, with the city recently passing a sponsorship resolution to try to drum up support.

“This is the starting point of it, depending on the interest of the city and the investments they can make, and the support they can provide,” said Rajesh Uppalapati, who lives in Morrisville and serves as a volunteer for the Sri Lankan team.

Garimella notes that the Sri Lankan team is responsible for more than 300 hotel stays during their stay and is already sharing insights on lawn care.

“For the United States, cricket is something new, so they ask for our help and we pass on all the knowledge we have about the fields and terrain,” Halangode explains.

Cricket is especially popular in Morrisville, where more than a third of the city's residents are Indian-American or from another Southeast Asian country. Uppalapati said there are more than 200 local teams in the Triangle, with the visit of the Sri Lankan team being an opportunity for the youth to see some of the best in the world.

“It will be a great experience to see these people, you know, how they train, how they play, how they talk, how they keep their dignity. It is very good for the children to learn and improve and have a good vision. on them,” noted fellow volunteer Venkat Pasumarthi.

Youth players from the Triangle Cricket League assisted during training on Monday and are expected to return on Tuesday.

“We want to be called a cricket capital for the US,” Garimella said.