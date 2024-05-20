Sports
Dan Lanning's Intense Oregon Football Practices Like 'National Championship Game'
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning has led the Ducks to tremendous success during his two seasons as head coach. Lanning's 22-5 record and two bowl game victories are a product of the old adage: practice makes perfect.
“It's so competitive (during practice),” Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus. “You'd think we'd be playing in a national championship game against whoever — we're practicing so intensely.”
“It's a chess game every day in practice with our defensive backs. If we win on offense one day, they (the defense) win the next day.”
Lanning is one of college football's brightest young coaches and a defensive mind. The emphasis is not just on the competition. His team DNA comes from responsibility and toughness. Coach Lanning's Duck football team gets no special treatment or free passes.
“We work for everything,” Johnson told Amaranthus. “I can't tell you enough how many times Coach Lanning has emphasized school and going to class. How many class inspectors are there to make sure we are in class. They won't let you miss class here.'
“…That's the standard. If you want to be among the elite, take care of your business on and off the field.”
Thriving in the ever-changing college football landscape, Lanning seems to be everywhere at once, preparing his team for their first season in the Big Ten Conference while also connecting on a personal level to teach the young men.
Lanning is doing everything he can to make sure senior receiver Johnson is prepared by challenging him to step up as a vocal leader for the Ducks. On offense, Oregon lost leaders in quarterback (and Johnson's adopted brother) Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, center Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Troy Franklin to the NFL.
Once I started talking, everyone listened, Johnson told Amaranthus. I've never been in a situation like that before, so it's a little weird at first, but I can do it.”
Johnson is coming off his best season yet, breaking the Oregon record for single-season receptions in 2023 with 86 catches. The hope is that Johnson's development continues.
Coach Lanning's development of his team has flown beyond “coach” to “mentor” and “friend.”
Lanning traveled to Alabama to be with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. When Nix got the draft call from the Broncos, Coach Lanning beamed in the background as Nix celebrated with his family.
The coach's philosophy of hard work and dedication is echoed in his players, who deliver on the field and embody the mental toughness needed to excel at the next level, making the program attractive to recruits. It's a well-oiled machine.
“Everyone participates: from the coaches to the players to the training staff… Everyone is competing to be the best they can be.” Johnson told Amaranthus.
Coach Lanning leads the Ducks into Big Ten Conference play with a stacked roster, including the nation's top transfer quarterback, with the kind of workouts that prepare a team for a College Football Playoff run.
