TT coach Costantini wants India to be on par with China and Japan





New Delhi, May 20: Italian Massimo Costantini is back in India to coach the national table tennis team for the third time and his main aim is to bring the country on par with the sport's traditional powerhouses, China and Japan.

Costantini has been put in charge of the squad for two years, with a contract extension clause for a few more years.

India had won a record five medals in his first spell at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, before returning to coach the country to an unprecedented number of medals at the 2018 Asian Games, ending a drought of 60 year.

Following the team's historic performance in Jakarta, the Italian joined the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as High Performance Manager before arriving in India last week, a country he calls his second home, for “unfinished business”. Prior to his return, India was without a head coach for six long years.

PREPARATION PLAN

His immediate task is to prepare the men's and women's teams for the Paris Olympics, where India has qualified for the team events for the first time.

“I'm here for unfinished business. I have always seen great potential in India to become a table tennis powerhouse. And I like being someone who can contribute to success. “We have done well over the past two terms. Time will tell if we can do even better. So even better means aiming for something great at the Olympic Games. And that is the biggest motivation.

“Then India is always my second place to check, to see the players perform internationally. Always a special attraction…,” Costantini told PTI in an interview on Monday.

Enough children

Play TT

Costantini also believes that there is no shortage of players in India and therefore a better structure is needed to get the best out of them.

Sharath, who is competing in his fifth and final Olympics, is expected to retire after the Games, leaving a huge void. However, the Italian coach is not too concerned. “There are four players in the top 100. This is due to the volume of players available.

“So I don't think it would be a big problem, but we need champions. Sharath is a champion, he was a champion. Every player in India wants to emulate him because of his behavior, his humility and many good things.” (PTI)

