Cricket may not be as popular in British Columbia as elsewhere in the world, but 17-year-old ArnavSekhri says the game is popular in Canada.

“A lot of people are picking up on it these days and it's a positive change,” said the young player from Surrey, B.C. His optimism about the sport's prospects only grows as the men's national team prepares for its first-ever T20 World Cup.

“It will start [getting recognition] and people like us will get more opportunities,” said Sekhri, a medium-pace bowler and batsman who currently plays for Surrey's Master Blaster club and has competed in the British Columbia Mainland Cricket League (BCMLC) for the past four years.

Canada is one of 20 teams participating in the T20 tournament, the shorter format of the game, which will take place in cities across the US and the Caribbean in June.

The men's national cricket team last took to the international stage during the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

Cricket Canada president Amjad Bajwa says qualifying for the T20 was a much-needed success for the national team.

LOOK | Canadian cricket star Saad Bin Zafar looks back on a historic year:

Men's National Team captain Saad Bin Zafar reflects on a landmark year for Canadian cricket Canadian cricket star Saad Bin Zafar joins CBC Sports to discuss a memorable year highlighted by the sport's return to the Olympics for LA28.

The Canadians failed to qualify in the eight previous editions of the T20 World Cup and also lost their One Day International (ODI) status after a series of defeats in the 2014 World Cup qualifier in New Zealand.

“[We] had a hard time after 2011, but in [the] last two to three years, [things] have gone up again,” Bajwa told CBC News.

Canada regained its ODI status for the first time in almost a decade by finishing in the top four in the World Cup qualifier in Namibia last April. The national team then qualified for the T20 in October after beating Bermuda and winning the Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final.

'The game of immigrants'

Bajwa says he attributes the Canadian team's recent successes to the rapid growth in the number of international students and immigrants from South Asia and other cricket-loving regions of the world.

“It's still an immigrant game because there are a lot of these students coming,” he said.

One of the team's hitters is Aaron Johnson, who moved to BC from Jamaica in 2019.

Johnson says cricket is becoming increasingly popular and competitive in the province. Five of the players selected for the World Cup roster are from BC

Aaron Johnson, a national team batsman, says cricket is becoming increasingly popular in B.C (Pandaman/Takumi images)

“I think the game has grown a lot since 2019… we have so many cricketers in B.C.,” he told CBC News.

“Many more sponsors are also coming on board financially.”

More grounds and support are needed

More money is coming into the sport, with Cricket Canada receiving funding from the International Cricket Council.

In addition, Cricket Canada handed out full-time contracts to more than a dozen players, allowing the cricketers to earn a monthly salary after the national team regained ODI status.

But Bajwa says he would like to see more support for the game from local, state and federal government.

“We don't have many grounds dedicated to cricket. We use multi-sport grounds,” he said.

There are 41 cricket fields in BC, according to a directory atbcmcl.canine of them in Surrey and six in Vancouver.

In April, the City of Surrey announced it was moving forward with a natural grass cricket pitch at Sullivan Heights Park as part of its project. five-year financial plan.

LOOK | Canadian cricketer Rayyan Pathan explains the T20 format:

Never played cricket? Here's a quick lesson from a GT20 player Some of the world's biggest cricket stars have arrived in the GTA as Brampton hosts the GT20 Canada cricket tournament. Metro Morning reporter Saloni Bhugra got a quick lesson from GT20 player Rayyan Pathan on what the sport is all about.

BCMLC President HarjitSandhu says he welcomes the city's support and the BCMLC is now focused on introducing cricket into the provincial school curriculum.

“Our goal is to go to more schools and introduce the game,” he said. “If you want to develop cricket here, we have to go to the grassroots.”

Canada will play its opening match in the T20 Men's World Cup against the USA in Dallas on June 1.