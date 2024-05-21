Sarasota shooting victim, Auburn football player





Staff report Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie, 21, warms up during the A-Day spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Jake Crandall Braden River High's Brian Battie, left, rushes for a big win against Lakewood Ranch High as Tyler Hughes (38) makes the tackle Friday night at Lakewood Ranch. [Herald-Tribune photo / Matt Houston] Sarasota Herald-Tribune Travis Tobey, left, and Brian Battie laugh together on the sidelines during Day 2 of Sarasota High football practice Tuesday on the Sailors practice field. The two transferred from Braden River High. [Herald-Tribune staff photo / Dennis Maffezzoli] Sarasota Herald-Tribune Sarasota's Brian Battie (6) stretches for a touchdown as Lemon Bay's Henry Schouten (43) tries to drag it near the goalie during their team's Friday night game in Englewood. Fl. (Herald-Tribune photo/Matt Houston) MAT HOUSTON Braden River High running back Brian Battie runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against Lehigh Senior during a Kickoff Classic at Pirates Stadium in Bradenton on Aug. 17. Battie, a transfer from Sarasota High, exploded for 296 yards on 13 carries and scored five touchdowns in one half against the Lightning. [Herald-Tribune staff photo / Thomas Bender] Sarasota Herald-Tribune Sarasota's Brian Battie (6) is bundled up by a host of Celebration High defensive linemen during the two-school game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Sarasota. (Herald-Tribune photo/Matt Houston) Sarasota Herald-Tribune Football D-1 Scholarships (left to right) Ke' Andre Collins (Central Michigan) and Brian Battie (USF) on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Sarasota High School. [HERALD-TRIBUNE STAFF PHOTO / THOMAS BENDER] Sarasota Herald-Tribune Sarasota running back Brian Battie is hit by Venice defenders during the first half of a game in 2019. Sarasota Herald-Tribune/Dan Wagner September 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Aggie's thread Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) has the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers face off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 tied at 10-10. peace. Jake Crandall South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) scores a touchdown as Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Deshawn Pace (20) tries to stop him in the first quarter of the NCAA Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Saturday October 8, 2022. Albert Cesare/The Researcher Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) takes down South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 17, 2022. [Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun] Cyndi Chambers, Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) is attacked by Georgia Bulldogs defenseman Julian Humphrey (12) as the Auburn Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are tied 10-10 at halftime. Jake Crandall Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie, 21, runs drills during Auburn Tigers football practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2023. Jake Crandall Florida Gators defensive lineman Chris McClellan (7) takes down South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 17, 2022. [Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun] Cyndi Chambers, Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun November 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson (34) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) during a kickoff return at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) chases South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) for a tackle behind the line during the second game of the season against the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida. September 11, 2021. Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun September 2, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) returns the opening kickoff against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Maroon thread Then Sarasota High running back Brian Battie runs for a big win against Braden River High last season on October 13, 2017 at Ihrig Field a Cleland Stadium in Sarasota. Battie transferred from Sarasota High to Braden River High and will play for the Pirates in their opener at Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy on Friday night. [Herald-Tribune file photo / Carla Varisco] Sarasota Herald-Tribune November 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) grabs the facemask of Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) after a kick return, but no penalty was called at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports September 9, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) is rocked by California Golden Bears defenseman Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports Neville E. Guard, Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports Auburn running back Brian Battie (21) during a practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on August 7, 2023. Austin Perryman, Auburn University Athletics November 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Douglas DeFelice, Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie (21) takes on UMass during their game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

