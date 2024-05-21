Camila Giorgi, retired Italian tennis player who fled to US, accused of stealing antiques and Persian carpets by landlord

Former Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi, who quit tennis and fled to the US, has been accused by her landlord of failing to pay rent for six months and stealing antiques. Fox sports reported.

The landlord claimed she stole half of his furniture, including Persian rugs, fine furnishings and even a half-ton antique table.

According to the report, Giorgi and her relatives (her father Sergio, mother Claudia and brothers Leandro and Amadeus) also have several “gaps” regarding unfiled tax returns.

They made half of our furniture disappear: Persian rugs, beautiful furniture and even an antique half-ton table. We are talking about damage between 50,000 euros and 100,000 euros.” Fox sports quoted the landlord The Republic.

Before leaving for the US, the 32-year-old tennis player lived in a rental property in Calenzano, Tuscany.

Although the landlord claimed he could not contact Giorgi, her father, Sergio Giorgi, has been in contact with him.

I wrote to him that they should at least give us our stuff back. He reacted with disdain and said they were objects of little value. This is hateful behavior for people like me, who have suffered economic but also emotional damage,” the spokesperson said. The Republic quoted the landlord.

I don't know how much is true or how much Camila owes the state, but I do know what she owes us. Those objects are part of my mother's life and mine: I want them back, at least so badly, as we have lost hope because of the thousands and thousands of euros in overdue rent,” he added.

Camila Giorgi, who hasn't played much tennis since March, announced her retirement via an Instagram post earlier this month, on May 11. She wrote: Please trust this Instagram for truthful information. To my dear fans, I am happy to formally announce my retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the wonderful memories. There have been many inaccurate rumors about my plans, so I look forward to sharing more information about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you and let's continue this journey together. With lots of love, Camila.”

Meanwhile, local media reports claim that Giorgi will appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16.

Camila Giorgi has also been criticized for allegedly using a fake Covid vaccination certificate to compete in the 2022 Australian Open.

Published: May 20, 2024 3:55 PM IST

