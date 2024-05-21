Sports
Connor Bedard has gone from World Hockey Championship star to struggler
Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard is off to a great start in the World Hockey Championship. He was Team Canada's star through the first three games.
Since then, he has been held scoreless in Canada's last three games. He struggled in Canada's 3–2 loss to Switzerland. A competition with his linemate, Philipp Kurashev, who was skating for the Swiss team.
Bedard had the second-least amount of ice time among Canadian forwards at 10:14 and registered no shots on goal. Connor has also seen his ice time decrease over the last three games. He was on the ice at 4 p.m. when he scored a goal against Austria on May 18. It then dropped to 2:30 PM against Norway and then 1:19 PM against Finland.
Honestly, it's probably just a sign that Bedard is running out of gas after playing in his first full NHL season. He missed six weeks due to a jaw injury, but still played in 68 games and averaged 19:47 of ice time. Furthermore, his summer of 2023 was a whirlwind after being the No. 1 overall pick, and the hopes and dreams of this franchise (and the NHL) were placed on his shoulders.
The Hawks season ended on April 18 and a few weeks later he was back on the ice for Team Canada. It would have been nice if he had had more free time to relax.
Actually, this shouldn't be a major cause for concern. It is an international tournament that he takes seriously because he represents his country. In the grand scheme of things, this is an exhibition where only pride in the country is at stake.
Furthermore, Bedard's five goals in the tournament still rank second. Kurashev did not score a point for the Swiss when they faced Canada. He only has two assists in this tournament, but that doesn't mean he can't be a good linemate for Bedard when they skate for the Blackhawks. It just means they'll both need some time off once this tournament is over.
Sources
2/ https://blackhawkup.com/posts/connor-bedard-gone-from-star-hockey-world-championships-struggling
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
