Buckeyes in action at NCAA Championships





Columbus, Ohio — Irina Cantos Siemers And Luciana Perry of the Ohio State women's tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships this week in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Both Buckeyes won in straight sets to open the singles tournament. Andof the Ohio State women's tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships this week in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Both Buckeyes won in straight sets to open the singles tournament. The 64-player singles tournament started Monday, while the 32-team doubles competition kicked off Tuesday. Each tournament has a round every day, with the finals on Saturday. In the tournaments, all matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set. Watch on ESPN+:http://es.pn/4biodKv Watch TrackTennis:https://web.track.tennis/#/@public-9_6Kj2oq6bg/@public-9_6Kj2oq6bg Live score:http://okla.st/ncaastats Brackets and Championship Information:http://okstate.com/ncaatennis Singles Day One (Monday) Perry and Cantos Siemers both recorded straight set victories to advance. Buckeye freshman Perry was one of the first matches and one of the first to advance, dropping just five matches to close out her match, 6-4, 6-1, against North Carolina's Carson Tanguilig. With the Tar Heel serving first, the opening set started with six breaks in a row for a 3-all set. Each player held the next three games and Perry then broke to take the set 6-4. Perry won the first three games of the second set. Tanguilig held on for 3-1, but Perry didn't drop another game and held on for the no-ad point to earn the win. Cantos Siemers, a No. 9-16 seed, faced Hibah Shaikh of Virginia. The players were on serve for the first five games before Cantos Siemers scored the first break and took a 4-2 lead. Shaikh responded with a break of her own to get back on serve, but Cantos Siemers broke again to take the lead 5-3 and she held the no-ad point for the first set, 6-3. In the second set, the Buckeye opened with two breaks and a hold and managed to hold on for the rest of the match, winning 6-3 with a final break. In the Round of 32, Perry will face Miyuka Kimoto of Syracuse, who defeated No. 9-16 Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine 7-5, 6-4. Cantos Siemers will face South Carolina's Sarah Hamner, a 7-6 (5), 6-2 winner over Duke's Shavit Kimchi. In doubles Tuesday, Cantos Siemers and Perry will face Katerina Mandelikova and Oyinlomo Quadre of Florida International in the first round. The times for day two are not yet known. The results

2024 NCAA Championships

May 20-25 | Stillwater, Okla. Singles R64: No. 50 Luciana Perry (OSU) final No. 52 Carson Tanguilig (UNC), 6-4, 6-1

R64: no. 17 Irina Cantos Siemers (OSU) defeats No. 24 Hibah Shaikh (UVA), 6-4, 6-3

