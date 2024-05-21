Within the college football NIL market, how much players at each position actually get paid

What does it cost to get a starting player in this movement? college football ecosystem?

It's a question that begs to be answered, but one that comes with complications. Even in year 3 of name, image and likeness, where getting players is becoming more accepted, getting real, hard data on what players earn is still not a challenge.

There is no centralized data. There are deals that run through platforms like Opendorse that give an idea of ​​what the market is doing, but there are still plenty of deals that happen in the shadows and don't officially run through any system.

With all that in mind, CBS Sports tried to put together the most accurate market assessment possible. We spoke to NIL agents, collective operators, college coaches and staffers, players and their parents, and others with knowledge of the space. There will always be outliers, but this is our best attempt at pinpointing the market range for Power Four starters at each position. These figures also take into account what we believe to be the retention costs of preventing a player from entering the transfer holderl.

QB market range: $500,000 to $800,000

Just like in the N.F.L, quarterback is the most valuable position in college football. There are some notable outliers here – more on that later – but the industry agrees that you can get a quality Power Four quarterback in the $500,000 to $800,000 range.

“It's QB1,” said a Power Four collective operator. “That is the most important playmaker on your team and the most valuable.”

During a recent interview with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said he couldn't bring himself to spend $1 million on a transfer quarterback, especially with Payton Thorne already on the roster. Thorne arrived in Auburn in the spring of 2023 after 26 games as Michigan State's starter. Freeze's comments angered collective operators frustrated by coaches complaining about the cost of doing business.

“I hate coaches talking about NIL, and I don't want to spend a million dollars,” said one NIL expert who works with several Power Four collectives. “You didn't have to spend a million dollars. You could have a great quarterback for less than that if you knew what you were doing.”

There were also schools that were willing to go where Freeze didn't want to go. According to multiple people with deep knowledge of the market, the high-end price for a Power Four starting quarterback is around $2 million. “There are a few people who are above $2 million, but you are mainly in that $600,000-$800,000 range,” the NIL expert said.

Like it Great Osobor was the top end of the college basketball transfer market With his splashy $2 million deal to play for Washington, multiple people with knowledge of the space pointed to Miami quarterback Cameron Ward as the market leader coming out of the most recent winter and spring transfer portal windows. Ward, who threw for 6,966 yards and 48 touchdowns in two seasons as Washington State's starter, initially came into the NFL Draft but wasn't happy with his draft projection from the third to fifth rounds. He ultimately chose Miami over the NFL and Florida State.

The December transfer portal saw the most quarterback action as some programs aggressively pursued starters ahead of spring football. Two other high-profile quarterbacks at the top of the market in that cycle were Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who came from Oklahoma, and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, who came from Duke.

RB market range: $200,000 to $300,000

Following the NFL trend, running back is a position that is typically on the low end of a program's salary range, but certain schools are willing to spend well beyond that range to retain or acquire elite running backs.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was well above this range last season before entering the transfer portal in December and ultimately landing at Ohio State. Oregon State running back Damian Martinez was expected to make $400,000 in Corvallis before heading to Miami, according to ESPN.

WR market range: $75,000 to $300,000

This is a very important position, but one that requires multiple starters, so the individual numbers are not as high as other positions. You'd be surprised if some receivers contribute at a high level within the Power Four and make less than six figures. Still, like any position, competition for the best receivers to reach the transfer portal can drive up value.

OL market range: $350,000 to $500,000

A quality left tackle can provide more than this range, but similarly, value can be found at the guard positions. It's an interesting position where you need a lot of them, but you can never have too many offensive linemen. A lot of money is spent on retention to prevent the best offensive linemen from ever entering the market, which is a reflection of what typically happens at the next level.

Damonic Williams, who transferred from TCU to OU, would be at the top of the d-line acquisitions. Getty Images



DL market range: $250,000 to $600,000

Like Freeze and quarterbacks, LSU coach Brian Kelly didn't like what he saw on the market in pursuing defensive line reinforcements. “We have no intention of purchasing any players,” Kelly told television station WAFB. “Unfortunately, that's what some guys are looking for right now. They want to be bought.”

Despite his protestations about not acquiring players, the truth is that the market may have been too rich for LSU's liking. Demand has tightened the supply of defensive tackles in this most recent transfer portal yet, sending values ​​through the roof and distorting the market.

One Power Four collective operator said their school was able to get multiple defensive linemen for less than the lower end of the range above. Conversely, multiple sources pointed to Oklahoma transferring Damonic Williams (TCU) and Oregon Derrick Harmon (Michigan State) in the high six-figure to low seven-figure range. If you wanted a starting-caliber defensive tackle this spring, you had to pay up.

Edge rushers can still make a lot of money, and some even in that almost seven-figure range, but the market overall has deflated a bit, according to sources in the space. Generally, you can get a good quality edge rusher in the neighborhood of $500,000 or a little more.

“Million-dollar football players are rare right now,” says an operator of several collectives.

LB market range: $100,000 to $300,000

This was perhaps the most difficult position to nail down, as in conversations with sources there was a difference in cost between an elite off-ball linebacker who can rush the passer and a starting middle linebacker. Multiple insiders estimate the high end at $600,000, which while it seems high for a traditional off-ball linebacker, makes more sense when you think about getting a player like former Alabama “linebacker” Will Anderson at that value.

DB market range: $120,000 to $225,000

There are schools that really value this position and are willing to spend money on it, but overall it is one of the cheaper positions to recruit starting talent. According to multiple sources, the top end of the cornerback market for surefire elite starters is between $250,000 and $400,000.

Safeties are not as sought after as top cornerbacks, but they are among elite players Number 1 overall transferCaleb Downs (from Alabama to Ohio State) becomes available, several programs are willing to spend outside the usual range.