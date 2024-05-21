Sports
Watch NHL Playoffs online for free
The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight for a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Fast answer: The best way to watch Canucks vs. You can watch Oilers online without cable via FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Request a free trial here.
The battle for supremacy in Canadian hockey culminates in a highly anticipated Game 7 matchup tonight as the Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers for a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
The NHL playoff game takes place tonight, Monday, May 20 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, live from Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver. Want to watch the Canucks vs. Oilers playoff game online? Here's what you need to know.
Canucks vs. Watch Oilers Game 7 on TV
The Canucks vs. Oilers Game 7 matchup will be televised on ESPN in the US and on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada. If you want to view the Canadian feed from outside the US, you can use a virtual private network like ExpressVPN to set your location to Canada. From there you can watch the Canucks vs. Watch Oilers on CBC's live feed.
How Canucks vs. Stream Oilers Game 7 online for free
The Canucks vs. Oilers is broadcast in the US on ESPN. Want to watch Vancouver vs. Edmonton Game 7 online without cable? Sign up for DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that includes ESPN as part of its channel lineup. Grab this five-day free trial of DirecTV Stream to watch the Canucks vs. Oilers to stream online for free.
Continue with one of DirecTV Stream's plans (currently discounted to $49.99) or cancel before your free trial ends to avoid being charged.
You can also watch the Canucks-Oilers hockey game for free on ESPN via FuboTV. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial that you can use here to watch the Oilers vs. Canucks tonight to stream for free.
Fubo's free trial includes free DVR, so you can record Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals and watch an on-demand replay later. Fubo's plans start at $79.99/month after the free trial.
Both DirecTV Stream and Fubo allow you to watch the Canucks vs. Watch Oilers from your phone, laptop, tablet or smart TV.
The winner of tonight's Game 7 will advance to face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals. The winning team will also try to become the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup title since the Montreal Canadiens won in 1993.
