Xinhua photos of the day-Xinhua





A visitor is seen at the fair and exhibition of the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia, May 20, 2024. The 10th World Water Forum under the theme 'Water for Shared Prosperity' officially opened on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday. The forum focused on four topics, namely water conservation, clean water and sanitation, food and energy security and natural disaster mitigation. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri) Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), experiences the table tennis robot at the China Table Tennis College of the Shanghai University of Sport in Shanghai, east China, May 19, 2024. Bach has been appointed honorary professor of the Shanghai University of Sport here Sports on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang) People mourn the victims of the helicopter crash near Varzaqan County in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were declared dead Monday morning as a result of the wreckage of the A helicopter with them on board was found after the crash in bad weather on Sunday near Varzaqan County. On Monday afternoon, a large number of people gathered in Tehran to mourn the tragic deaths of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati and the representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader in East Azerbaijan Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem. (Xinhua/Shadati) Visitors buy Russian sausages during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei) Manchester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, on May 19, 2024. (Xinhua) An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024, shows a view of the Baisha Lake Scenic Area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yin Xingyu) People dressed in ethnic costumes attend a cultural carnival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Fei) An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2024, shows the excavation site of the Wuwangdun Tomb discovered in Huainan, East China's Anhui Province. The archaeological dig at Wuwangdun Tomb in eastern China's Anhui province has yielded significant finds, uncovering more than 3,000 cultural relics, according to China's Cultural Heritage Administration. Earlier this year, the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) confirmed that Wuwangdun's tomb was the largest and tallest tomb of the ancient Chu state, which existed more than 2,200 years ago during the Warring States period (475 BCE- 221 BC). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

