Klim and Bird nominated for America East Woman and Man of the Year





BOSTON, Mass. UMass Lowell women's lacrosse defender Caroline Klim (Wrentham, Mass.) and men's lacrosse combat specialist Jack Vogel (Buffalo, NY) have been honored with nominations for the 2024 America East Woman and Man of the Year awards, respectively, as announced by the conference bureau Monday afternoon. The honor recognizes one senior male and female student-athlete from each of the conference's nine member institutions. The representatives are selected because they have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in areas such as academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.

Klim helped the River Hawk women's lacrosse team reach new heights in 2024, as a key piece of the defense that ranked 30th in the nation. A starter in all 18 games this year and team captain, Klim totaled eight turnovers caused and 15 ground balls en route to helping her team secure a spot in the America East Championship for the first time ever. Off the field, Klim has worked tirelessly in service to others and served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for three years. Honored for her selflessness with the 2024 UMass Lowell Vinci Award, Klim is the president, co-founder and ambassador of the UMass Lowell chapter of Morgan's Message, which aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health. Already a registered nurse, she is also a lead volunteer for the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, a member of the UMass Lowell/Lowell Public Schools Pen Pal Program and a participant in Read Across America, all while earning her master's degree in public health. Bird emerged as a premier faceoff specialist for the River Hawks in his senior season. Bird appeared in all 12 games for UMass Lowell, had a .496 faceoff percentage and ranked sixth in the conference with 5.42 ground balls per game. Bird served the community as co-chair of the UMass Lowell Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Bird, winner of the 2024 UMass Lowell Boutin Award for academic and athletic excellence, leadership and service, has also been a member of the UMass Lowell/Lowell Public Schools Pen Pal Program and has volunteered to participate in reading days at local elementary schools, the Murkland Elementary School Annual Family Fun Night and as a youth lacrosse coach. Bird is also a member of the Student-Athletes of Color Affinity Group. The psychology major, also a role model in the classroom, was named to the university's prestigious Chancellor's List in the fall of 2023. The total number of nominees from 18 will be reduced to three finalists per gender, who will be announced on Wednesday, May 29. The 2023-24 America East Woman and Man of the Year will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 5, at the conference's annual awards dinner. . The America East Woman of the Year will then be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee. The committee selects the top 10 in each NCAA division (I, II and III). From these 30 awards, the selection committee will determine the top three in each division. Finally, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics (CWA) members will vote from the top nine to determine the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year. America East began honoring a Woman of the Year in 2006 and introduced the Man of the Year award in 2015. Kelly Freitas '16 of the UMass Lowell field hockey team was the first River Hawk to ever earn the title of America East Woman of the Year. , while Christian Lutete '20 became the first River Hawk to win America East Man of the Year. To be nominated, student-athletes must have completed intercollegiate credentialing in their primary sport before the end of the 2024 spring term, or completed their bachelor's degree before the end of the 2024 summer term, and have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2, 50 (scale 4.00).

