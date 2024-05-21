The first thing we all plan to do in EA Sports College Football 25

The return of College Football video games is so close we can almost taste it. Last week, EA Sports unveiled their official trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 with a release date of July 19th and it tickled our imaginations and made us wonder just how deep we could go.

Of course, we all jump into the quick game first just to get a feel for things, but from there we have some wild plans for our first real mission in the game. This is what we can't wait for.

Speedrun gets kicked out of Alabama James Dator

College Football 25's version of Be a Pro is called Road to Glory, and it should give a taste of arriving at a program, working hard and building a legendary career that results in becoming a top NFL Draft pick .

Unlike the typical practice of playing and dealing with a few random events, this mode also involves managing life as a student. From EA Sports' press release about the game:

Road to success: Live the life of a student-athlete with the player you create and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and glory you deserve.

I'm getting kicked out of Alabama.

Fairly or unfairly, Alabama is seen as the epitome of talent above all else when it comes to college football. Sure, every school makes exceptions for talented players, but Bama seems to have it down to an art. The question now is: how far can that go?

If I do everything in my power to be the best player but the worst person on the planet, what will it take for the Crimson Tide to decide I'm too much of a hassle? I will never study, I fail every exam, and if there is a chance, I even misspell my name on the exam.

I want my GPA to be as low as humanly possible while simultaneously insulting my coach, destroying my off-field image, and basically just being good at football. The test will be to see how many weeks Alabama can tolerate my unfettered stupidity before they let me go and I end up in JUCO.

Starting a dynasty where throwing the ball is seen as a last resort

I'm obviously going to do Road to Glory, but the reason I've waited so long for this game is so I can run a college football program and take them to the top of the college football world. The only catch is: I'll do it while trying to throw the ball as little as possible. Three things can happen when you throw the ball, two of them are bad, and I want my offense to know that opposing defenses are going to be in the mud on the way to the CFP title.

Who will I play as? I'm going to start with South Alabama, and I'll most likely run the Liberty Pistol triple-option offense, because the Pistol offense is one of the coolest things in sports. I'll march across the South and find every guard who knows how to pull and a 240-pound running back, and we'll get the SHIT out of the run. What if I find a mobile QB who can run with the ball? The Sun Belt will be South Alabamas as long as I choose to stay in Mobile. Defensively, I might run the three-safety defense that Iowa State uses because I think it's cool and works against the Mickey Mouse candy offenses we see today.

Go Jags, always and forever.

The restoration of the Navy to glory

The first thing I'm going to do when EA College Football 25 comes out is besides wish my family a good rest of the summer?

Same as what I did with every other previous version.

Start a dynasty with the Navy.

The passing game may remain the king in football today, at every level from the NFL to the local high school on Friday nights, but in my eyes the flexbone is king. Let me start by recruiting every two- and three-star fullback I can find, with the aim of executing the triple option over and over again, while giving my new fat king the ball every chance I get on that first read- , B-back dive .

I don't know when this tradition started, but I have fond memories of finding glory with the Midshipmen. Including a dynasty with friends many years ago when I led Navy to a title and defeated my roommate playing with the Florida Gators in the title game. Those were the good old days… eat this, Gators.

Of course, at some point I'll start the Road to Glory and see if a 59 QB with a 4.65 40-yard dash can win the Heisman Trophy. But if this falls away, I'll wish my family a wonderful July and August and storm the college football landscape from Annapolis.

Anchors Aweigh.