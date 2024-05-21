Sports
Grosse Ile rounds out the Huron League undefeated with a win over Riverview – The News Herald
RIVERVIEW – After being postponed twice earlier in the spring season due to weather, the Grosse Ile and Riverview girls tennis teams finally held their regular season dual meet on Monday, a day before the Huron League championships.
It was the first action for both teams since competing in an MHSAA Division 3 regional match in Chelsea last week. Grosse Ile finished second at that meet and qualified for the state championships for the fourth straight season.
And on Monday, the Red Devils picked up where they left off as they swept Riverview 8-0 to finish undefeated in the league's dual match.
PHOTO GALLERY: Girls Tennis – Grosse Ile vs. Riverview
The victory marks the fourth consecutive year in which Grosse Ile played flawlessly in the league during the regular season. It has been a particularly dominant effort for the Devils in that span, as they have lost just nine of a possible 160 games against conference foes in that span.
And against an upstart Riverview team that has made strides as a program this spring, the Islanders were simply too much to handle as all but one of eight flights ended in straight sets. That included both the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches, in which Grosse Ile did not drop a single match.
In the No. 1 singles match, Ava Tucker snapped a four-match losing skid as she made quick work of Riverview's Ciera Corso (6-0, 6-0). Meanwhile, at No. 1 doubles, it was the Grosse Ile tandem of Annie Dame and Allison Darzniak who defeated the Pirates' Elise Hamblin and Chloe Knapp in similar fashion (6-0, 6-0).
Dame improved to 21-5 on the year with her win, including a pair of singles victories in early April. All but one of the senior's 19 doubles victories have come for Darzniak.
At No. 2 singles, Hanna Hargrove continued her strong play of late with a win over Grace Thompson of Riverview (6-1, 6-0). The senior has now won three straight matches and 10 of her last 11 overall, with the only loss coming in the championship match at regionals on May 16.
In the No. 3 singles match, Jamie Lopstedt got the better of Riverview's Kylie Wright (7-6, 6-0). It was a revenge victory of sorts for Lopstedt, who was defeated in straight sets by Wright a handful of days earlier in the regionals.
And at No. 4 singles, it was Ava Dame who defeated the Pirates' Marina Konstantinidis (6-2, 6-3). The rising sophomore from Grosse Ile is now 17-5 on the season and has won a total of 15 of her last 17 matches.
Elsewhere in doubles, the No. 2 match saw Grosse Ile's Emily Riopelle and Addison Boggs take on their Riverview counterparts Jadyn Fry and Ashlyn Kuzma (6-2, 6-2).
At No. 3 doubles, it was Abbie Moore and Nora Mello who won their third straight match overall, beating the Pirates duo of Vaso Paliotheodoros and Samantha Plunkett (6-2, 6-1).
The only match on Monday that required a third-set tiebreaker came in the No. 4 doubles match. It ultimately helped Grosse Ile secure an across-the-board victory as Ariana Lopez and Nya Lee-Wah outlasted the Bucs' Bella Connolly and Abby Duty in comeback fashion (4-6, 6-1, 10-7 ).
Monday's loss is a blemish on what has otherwise been an improved season for Riverview under new head coach and Riverview graduate Felicia Kollias. The Pirates finished 2-2-1 in league play this season after three straight seasons in which they had just one win in conference dual-meet action.
Last week, the Bucs finished as a team at regionals with 11 points, good for fourth place out of 11 teams behind only state qualifiers Chelsea (32) and Grosse Ile (19) and fellow conference foe Milan (12). The 11 points come after earning a total of 10 points at regionals in the previous two seasons.
NEXT ONE
Both teams return to action on Tuesday, May 21, with the Huron League championships kicking off at 9 a.m. in the morning. Both schools will also host matches throughout the day.
While this will be the final competition date for Riverview, it will be the final tune-up for Grosse Ile before they venture to the Kalamazoo area the following weekend for the D3 state championships on May 31 and June 1.
