Grosse Ile rounds out the Huron League undefeated with a win over Riverview – The News Herald

RIVERVIEW – After being postponed twice earlier in the spring season due to weather, the Grosse Ile and Riverview girls tennis teams finally held their regular season dual meet on Monday, a day before the Huron League championships.

It was the first action for both teams since competing in an MHSAA Division 3 regional match in Chelsea last week. Grosse Ile finished second at that meet and qualified for the state championships for the fourth straight season.

And on Monday, the Red Devils picked up where they left off as they swept Riverview 8-0 to finish undefeated in the league's dual match.

The victory marks the fourth consecutive year in which Grosse Ile played flawlessly in the league during the regular season. It has been a particularly dominant effort for the Devils in that span, as they have lost just nine of a possible 160 games against conference foes in that span.

And against an upstart Riverview team that has made strides as a program this spring, the Islanders were simply too much to handle as all but one of eight flights ended in straight sets. That included both the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches, in which Grosse Ile did not drop a single match.

In the No. 1 singles match, Ava Tucker snapped a four-match losing skid as she made quick work of Riverview's Ciera Corso (6-0, 6-0). Meanwhile, at No. 1 doubles, it was the Grosse Ile tandem of Annie Dame and Allison Darzniak who defeated the Pirates' Elise Hamblin and Chloe Knapp in similar fashion (6-0, 6-0).

Dame improved to 21-5 on the year with her win, including a pair of singles victories in early April. All but one of the senior's 19 doubles victories have come for Darzniak.

At No. 2 singles, Hanna Hargrove continued her strong play of late with a win over Grace Thompson of Riverview (6-1, 6-0). The senior has now won three straight matches and 10 of her last 11 overall, with the only loss coming in the championship match at regionals on May 16.

In the No. 3 singles match, Jamie Lopstedt got the better of Riverview's Kylie Wright (7-6, 6-0). It was a revenge victory of sorts for Lopstedt, who was defeated in straight sets by Wright a handful of days earlier in the regionals.

tennis
Grosse Ile sophomore Ava Dame improved to 17-5 on the season with a straight-set win over Riverview's Marina Konstantinidis in a dual meet between the two schools on May 20, 2024. (ALEXANDER MULLER – MediaNews Group)

And at No. 4 singles, it was Ava Dame who defeated the Pirates' Marina Konstantinidis (6-2, 6-3). The rising sophomore from Grosse Ile is now 17-5 on the season and has won a total of 15 of her last 17 matches.

Elsewhere in doubles, the No. 2 match saw Grosse Ile's Emily Riopelle and Addison Boggs take on their Riverview counterparts Jadyn Fry and Ashlyn Kuzma (6-2, 6-2).

At No. 3 doubles, it was Abbie Moore and Nora Mello who won their third straight match overall, beating the Pirates duo of Vaso Paliotheodoros and Samantha Plunkett (6-2, 6-1).

