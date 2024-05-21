Ohio State Womens Hockey Head Coach Nadine Muzerall receives contract extension for the 2028-2029 season





Ohio State extended the contract of one of its most successful coaches on Monday.

Nadine Muzerall, two-time national champion women's hockey head coach at Ohio State, has signed an extension with the Buckeyes through the 2028-2029 season. Coach Muzerall has signed a five-year contract extension #GoBucks | https://t.co/26ixIyi2Ed pic.twitter.com/5mQ7dMS5iF Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) May 20, 2024 “We are thrilled to extend Nadine's contract and have her continue to lead our women's hockey program,” Ohio State senior associate athletic director Janine Omans said in a program news release. “She has set a new standard for women's hockey at Ohio State and has quickly transformed this program into a perennial national title contender. She has developed not only great hockey players, but also outstanding students and leaders off the ice. We are excited to see what is to come for this program and its student-athletes under her continued leadership.” Since Muzerall took over the program in 2016, Ohio State has an overall record of 195-73-19, putting them in the winningest head coach in program history. The Buckeyes have also won two national championships (2022 and 2024), two WCHA Final Faceoff titles (2020 and 2022) and two WCHA regular season trophies (2023 and 2024) during her tenure. With these performances, Muzerall has put the Buckeyes in the same conversation as powerhouses like Clarkson, Minnesota, Minnesota-Duluth and Wisconsin. RELATEDOhio State Women's Hockey: The Rise of a Powerhouse “It is truly an honor to lead this program and I would like to thank Janine Oman and Gene Smith for entrusting me with that responsibility,” said Muzerall. “I am proud of what we have built here over the past eight seasons, but know there is still much for us to accomplish as a program. I look forward to continuing to develop our program into one of the nation's elite.” Muzerall is a five-time WCHA Coach of the Year recipient and a five-time AHCA Coach of the Year finalist. During her tenure, she has guided nine skaters to All-American honors and 33 skaters to All-WCHA honors. Muzerall has also coached three Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalists: Emma Maltais, Sophie Jaques and Jenn Gardiner. Jacques won the prize in 2022-2023. Ohio State has also had tremendous success in the classroom under Muzerall. In each of the past four years, the school's athletic department has awarded its program the “Varsity O Cup” for the highest GPA among major teams. Since 2016, Muzerall has had 31 players combine for 58 ACHA All-American Scholar awards and 42 players combine for 87 WCHA Scholar-Athlete awards.

