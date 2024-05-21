Winter falls in the first round of the NCAA Singles tournament





STILLWATER, OK. Pepperdine freshman tennis men Edward Winter Tennessee junior Shunsuke Mitsui pushed Tennessee junior Shunsuke Mitsui to a first-set tiebreaker, but saw his season end Monday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Singles Tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Mitsui #37 survived the #51 Winter 7-6 (7), 6-3 in a match that featured serving in difficult conditions and a handful of long rallies. Mitsui won in crucial points while battling temperatures of more than 90 degrees on the field and fierce, persistent winds. moments in the match. While Mitsui struggled to find his serve in the wind, Winter looked the more balanced player early in the match. The Pepperdine freshman quickly put a break on Mitsui, held at deuce point to consolidate the break, then broke Mitsui on another decisive point in the fourth game. However, Mitsui finally found his footing in the fifth game and broke back, with a love hold making it 4-2 after the sixth game. That seemed to fuel Mitsui, who broke Winter again before putting the match back on serve thanks to winning two of the longest points of the match at the end of the eighth game. The last two points of the eighth game seemed to be the turning point for Mitsui and Winter. Mitsui pressured Winter and broke freshman Pepperdine for a 5-4 lead, but Winter responded by breaking back, ultimately sending the first set into a tiebreaker. The breaker was essentially a fight behind the service line. Winter took a 4–2 lead at the changeover thanks to two long service returns from Mitsui, but Mitsui's trump card from the changeover set up a 3–0 point that gave him control of the tiebreak. Winter double-faulted for a 6-5 lead but couldn't shake the Tennessee junior, who eventually won the breaker on a double-fault for the 7-6 (7) victory in the first set. In the second set, Mitsui held serve in the first game and the set was played on serve until a crucial sixth game. Winter fought off two break points in the sixth game before Mitsui broke through for a 4-2 lead, but Winter had one more chance to put the match back on serve in the seventh game. Winter won the first two points before Mitsui's double fault put Winter one winner away from breaking Mitsui back. Mitsui got on the board by winning the next point, then his second serve on the next point was barely called inbounds, giving Mitsui another chance to fend off the break point. But Mitsui turned a backhand wide on the next point, opening the door for Winter to make a comeback with the match back on serve. Unfortunately for Winter, that momentum was short-lived. After Mitsui went up 40–15 in the next match, Winter fought two break points, including a long point, fending off several Mitsui groundstrokes on the double line to reach another decisive point, but this time Mitsui broke back for a 5. -3 lead. From there, Mitsui held serve in the final game and won 7-6 (7), 6-3. The winter season concludes with the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, a first-team honors in singles, plus postseason appearances in both the NCAA team and individual championships. He is the second player under the current head coach Adam Schaechterle to play in the NCAA Singles Tournament. Meanwhile, Mitsui faces Wake Forest's Filippo Moroni in the second round, who exacted revenge in the NCAA semifinals with his upset of two-seed Eliot Spizzirri of Texas. RESULTS Singles Round of 64 #37 Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN) beats #51 Edward Winter (PEPP) 7-6 (7), 6-3 TO FOLLOW: Follow @PeppTennis on Facebook and Twitter for instant updates, results and more. Visit pepperdinewaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.

