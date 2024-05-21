Great delivery as the board supports cricket





A new indoor cricket facility is set to rise at the War Memorial Park in Manurewa. It will be built on the site of what is now the nets training area, where it cost Auckland Council $315,000 to lay the foundation. Manurewa Local Government Chairman Matt Winiata says the agreement effectively transfers the ground to the Manurewa Cricket Club and donates an amount of that amount to it. There is no change in money, it is just an accounting measure, but more importantly the club can continue to build a facility it has long wanted. Although primarily an indoor cricket facility, it can be made available by the club to other groups. We believe that sharing facilities should be the way forward, and fortunately many sporting groups in the area have voluntarily taken on this, meaning they don't all have to try to raise money for club rooms and the like, while other clubs that already have. We especially see a willingness to share winter codes with summer codes. There is little point in having expensive facilities that sit empty or largely unused during the off-season. The proposed building will be constructed in colored steel over approximately 1200 square meters of the park, which is also home to Manurewa AFC and Homai Bowling Club. War Memorial Park was originally identified as the board's One Local Board Initiative for the construction of a multi-sport facility. However, COVID-19 and changing economic conditions changed priorities, with the board revising the initiative to support the cricket facility by financing the concrete slab. We would love to do more, but we are all aware of the financial constraints that currently apply. What we can't do is nothing, so continuing with projects like this means we're making progress, says Winiata. The deal means the club still needs to find financing for construction, but gives the club a ten-year lease on the land, with a right of ten-year extension. Documents from the 1920s mention the Manurewa Cricket and Hockey Club. In 1965, with council mergers, it became Manukau City Cricket Club, but around 2006 it came full circle and reverted to Manurewa Cricket Club. Today it is one of the larger clubs affiliated with Counties Manukau Cricket. Stay connected Sign up for your local government e-news and receive the latest news and events straight to your inbox every month. Or follow us Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/news/2024/05/cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos